Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein Appearing at Disneyland Resort on November 5 for Release of ‘Star Wars Everyday’
Ashley Eckstein, best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars” and founder of Her Universe, will be appearing at Disneyland Resort on November 5 for the release of her new book “Star Wars Everyday: A Year of Activities, Recipes and Crafts from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”
Critics say Disney’s first plus-size heroine is ‘glorifying obesity’—and not today, Satan
Disney hasn't always been at the forefront of inclusivity when it comes to the representation of non-white, non-cisgender, non-heterosexual characters—we all know that. However, in a new short film, they're introducing their first plus-size heroine, a ballerina named Bianca. The short film, which is currently streaming on Disney+, shows...
WDW News Today
CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations of Disney Being ‘Too Woke’
At The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live 2022 streaming event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the company against allegations of being “too woke.”. When asked about the matter, Chapek noted that content is the company’s north star, stating that Disney’s creative projects are designed to reflect the “rich diverse world” people live in. He added that “Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by catering to its audience, and it’s going to thrive [for] the next 100 years by catering to its audience.”
Polygon
Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series
The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
WDW News Today
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Beignets Return for Fall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida, and more pumpkin flavors are arriving at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin spice beignets are back for another season at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Pumpkin Spice Beignets – $10.99 for 6 or $7.49 for 3.
WDW News Today
Winnie-the-Pooh Cuddleez Plush Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Spending days in the pursuit of honey can be tiring, so it looks like Winnie-the-Pooh is tuckered out with his new Cuddleez plush available at Walt Disney World. Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. Pooh’s...
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
WDW News Today
National Geographic Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we reported on the opening of the new National Geographic store, which replaced the WonderGround Gallery, inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. In our story, we detailed every single piece of merchandise that was available for sale.
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience
During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
WDW News Today
Ice Cream Cart Replaces Dino Diner, More Seating Added to Former Site of Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Dino Diner, a quick-service cart in DinoLand U.S.A., has been replaced by a mediocre ice cream cart. At the former site of Primeval Whirl, a seating area has grown by a few more benches. Let’s dive in and take a closer look. Where a hot food cart once...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Discusses Disney Parks Fandom and Criticism at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference
Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”
WDW News Today
Monster Meet and Greets Open at Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal Monsters are now meeting guests at the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. We got to take photos with Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride. They appear on the second floor in the room dedicated to “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”. Some guests showed the Bride...
Comments / 0