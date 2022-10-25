ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

By Mack Liederman
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago
XSoCal
5d ago

233,000 with no sense of pride or worth. The demorat party has that effect on people. Keep them poor, keep them stupid just like how the demorats likes them.

Victoria Hall
5d ago

everybody suffered from the pandemic everyone should get this money don't single no one out

Maestro
5d ago

How much more demotivation are they willing to dish out? I'm betting none of them will be drug tested. More crime to come folks.

