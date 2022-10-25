233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

Read full article on original website
XSoCal
5d ago
233,000 with no sense of pride or worth. The demorat party has that effect on people. Keep them poor, keep them stupid just like how the demorats likes them.
5
Victoria Hall
5d ago
everybody suffered from the pandemic everyone should get this money don't single no one out
5
Maestro
5d ago
How much more demotivation are they willing to dish out? I'm betting none of them will be drug tested. More crime to come folks.
3
Pastor Corey Brooks breaks ground on South Side community center
CHICAGO — After nearly a year of fundraising, Pastor Corey Brooks started construction on his South Side community center. Ceremonial shovels went in the ground Saturday in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood after Project H.O.O.D founder, Brooks, reached his campaign goal of $20 million. “We have to have places so we can transform the lives of people, […]
South Side pastor prepares to break ground on community center after raising $35 million
Pastor Corey Brooks is finally back on the ground after spending 11 months living in tents on a makeshift roof across the street from New Beginnings Church at 66th and King Drive.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
Austin Weekly News
West Sider, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St. More than 100...
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
East Chicago Teacher With ‘Kill List' Agrees to No-Contact Order
A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
4 people overdose at River North nightclub, all hospitalized
Four people were hospitalized after overdosing in a River North nightclub. Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at The Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago medical practice manager sentenced for writing fake opioid prescriptions, selling drugs for profit
CHICAGO - An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions for non-medical reasons. Rosemary Mays, 47, of South Holland, was sentenced to a year in federal prison for dispensing hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances outside the...
blockclubchicago.org
West Town’s Talcott Elementary Completes Playground Renovation And Opens It To Public For Some Hours
WEST TOWN — A West Town elementary school has completed a long-awaited overhaul of its playground and sports field, which will now be open to the public evenings and weekends. For years, students at Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, 1840 W. Ohio St., had recess on old playground...
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His Riches
A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, making it the country's largest unclaimed estate. The millions were distributed to Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives, according to a news release issued earlier this month by the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer.
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man allegedly used fake ID to try to withdraw money from … the Chicago police credit union
A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used a fake ID to try to withdraw cash from the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union, which, as you may have guessed, is the credit union used by Chicago police officers. On Thursday, Terrence Finley, 56, entered the police...
cwbchicago.com
No foul play in death of woman found on Streeterville sidewalk: medical examiner
There was no foul play involved in the death of a woman Chicago police found lying on a Streeterville sidewalk early Thursday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. At 3:44 a.m., Chicago police officers found the 39-year-old woman lying in the 400 block of East Ohio....
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
Aetna offering free laundry service, health screenings on city's West side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clean clothes, and much more. That's what Aetna is offering Chicago families Wednesday.The healthcare company is paying for free laundry at the Your Neighborhood Laundromat, located at 3440 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are also offering health screenings development programs for kids and story time.
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
