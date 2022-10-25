ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Coloradoan

State champs! Fort Collins' Groendyk, Liberty Common's Allori cap unbeaten seasons with titles

COLORADO SPRINGS – Fort Collins High School’s Christian Groendyk and Liberty Common’s Isabel Allori each capped unbeaten cross-country seasons in impressive fashion Saturday, winning state titles at the Colorado state championships at Norris Penrose Event Center. Groendyk won the Class 5A boys race in 15 minutes, 13.5 seconds. Allori took the Class 3A girls...
FORT COLLINS, CO

