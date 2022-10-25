Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday.

According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Chubb's deal with the AFC West franchise is expiring at season's end. There's no point in keeping him around if the Broncos know they're not going to the playoffs this season.

It appears Denver's Week 8 game will determine whether or not the team sells ahead of the trade deadline.

" #Broncos top pass-rusher Bradley Chubb will be traded likely by Tuesday if Denver losses to the #Jaguars on Week 8, according to Mike Florio," said Dov Kleiman.

This shouldn't come as a big surprise. The Broncos should absolutely sell the house ahead of the deadline if they can't win on Sunday.

The reality is Denver's roster is seriously flawed, and it starts at the quarterback position.

The best thing the Broncos can do this season is sell off some of their best assets and reinvest with draft picks next year.