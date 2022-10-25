Ryan Day Reveals He Was Fined For Skipping ESPN Awards Show

Recruiting is always the number one priority for college football coaches.

Need proof? Ohio State coach Ryan Day revealed Tuesday that he once incurred a fine for skipping ESPN's end-of-season college football awards show so that he could pay an in-home visit to a promising quarterback prospect.

That turned out to be money well spent.

The prospect in question was C.J. Stroud, who in his second season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback has led the team to a 7-0 start and emerged as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Stroud was a highly sought-after prospect in Southern California who Day ultimately convinced to sign with the Buckeyes in the class of 2020. During two seasons as the Buckeyes' starter, Stroud has compiled a record of 18-2. So far this season, he's thrown for 2,023 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stroud and Ohio State look like they will be prominently featured in the awards shows following this season. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last season, is currently listed by DraftKings as the favorite to win the award in 2022.

Maybe Day will show up this time. Then again, if he has a chance to recruit a replacement for Stroud in person, that will probably take priority.