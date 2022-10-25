Calling all Yelpers! Yelp San Francisco is pulling out all the stops for their Hey to the Bay celebration from November 1-14. Guests can win prizes, admission to free events, meals, discounts, and more by checking in on various local restaurants’ Yelp pages or attending special events and community experiences. Read on for the lowdown about participating businesses, prizes, giveaways, and much more. Certain SF businesses will host exclusive events at their storefronts where Yelpers can enjoy free and discounted menu items. Make sure you read the conditions for each event and RSVP, as you must be on the guest list to attend. Check in on the Yelp page of participating businesses and earn a discount! Learn more about check-in offers here. Some of SF’s most highly-anticipated annual festivals are coming up this month. Yelp is giving away tickets for the following three events.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO