New York State

Report: Yanks expected to retain Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone

 3 days ago

The New York Yankees are expected to bring back general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone next season, SNY reported Tuesday.

Cashman’s contract is up but Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is expected to bring back the GM on a new deal, which would trigger Boone’s return, per the report.

Boone just finished up the first season of his three-year contract. He is 427-281 in five seasons, including a 99-63 campaign in 2022 that led to an American League East title. The Yankees advanced to the AL Championship Series before being swept by the Houston Astros.

Cashman has been the Yankees’ general manager since 1998.

–Field Level Media

