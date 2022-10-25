ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Union’s Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHzzo_0imGyvMq00

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin was named the 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Curtin, 43, received 23.57 percent of the overall vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current league players. He narrowly edged CF Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy (23.47) for the honor, while Los Angeles FC’s Steve Cherundolo finished third (14.57).

Curtin, who also won the award in 2020, guided the Union to a single-season club record in points (67), goals scored (72) and fewest goals allowed (26). Philadelphia hosts New York City FC in the conference final on Sunday.

He joins Bruce Arena (1997, 2009, 2011, 2021), Bob Bradley (1998, 2006, 2019), Schmid (1999, 2008) and Frank Yallop (2001, 2012) as the lone MLS coaches to win the award multiple times.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy