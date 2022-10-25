ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ji.hlava Opener Director Oksana Moiseniuk Recalls the Frenzy of the ‘8th Day of the War’

By Marta Balaga
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took many by surprise, including Oksana Moiseniuk , the director of Ji.hlava Film Festival’s opener “8th Day of the War.”

“Nobody was ready for it. On the sixth day of war, I understood I was living in a documentary,” Ukrainian director tells Variety .

Moiseniuk, who has been living and working in the Czech Republic for many years now, had exactly one day to prepare for her film.

“I was naïve. I thought it would be called ‘The Last Day of the War,’” she states.

“I thought it would end by that time. It still hasn’t.”

Produced by Moiseniuk and Elisey Mashchenskiy for Prague-based Fenomart – in co-production with Czech Television – it focuses on one day in the life of the Ukrainian diaspora.

“8th Day of the War”

While they have gotten used to their new life in Czech Republic, once the war breaks out, all they are trying to do is help. Be it by organizing a charity collection for Kharkov, looking for bulletproof vests for the army or accommodation for those who escaped. All the while trying to understand the gravity of the ever-changing situation.

“I wanted to follow this community from the morning until night. Show how much can happen in just one day,” says Moiseniuk.

“All these people, they still have a very strong connection to Ukraine. They really cherish their country. It was hard for them to see all these events online, on their phones. They felt so hopeless at first. Everyone was scared and confused.”

Just like her relentless protagonists, she was “running on adrenaline and emotions” at first.

“Everything was happening so fast,” she recalls.

“You do want to capture it all, but it was crucial to let them do whatever it was they were doing. I didn’t want to influence them or to disturb them.”

In the film, she follows people trying to save their families, help refugees or simply worrying about their loved ones, doing their best to stick to their daily routines. But their minds are miles away.

“I saw construction workers who had to keep on working even though the buildings in their own country were collapsing. People who thought they should be there, but they simply couldn’t,” she says.

But while her protagonists try to stay strong and keep on going for as long as they can, they do break down sometimes. Usually, when nobody else is looking.

“I wanted to show that when we are surrounded by our family members, we can be true to ourselves. We can be vulnerable and weak,” the helmer says.

“During the day, we can help hundreds of people, but sometimes we need help too.”

Moiseniuk – who has been also working on a documentary about Ukrainian guest workers, a real “phenomenon” that needs to be put in the spotlight, she says – is hoping to spark a heated conversation following the Ji.hlava premiere. Also in the Czech Republic.

“I am aware that people are getting tired of this war, that they are getting bitter. I am hearing voices that it’s ‘Ukraine’s fault’ that prices are going up, that we are facing so many problems right now,” she says.

“But here is the thing: we didn’t start anything. It’s our country that has been invaded, it’s Russian politicians who should be blamed. I just want people to feel this compassion again.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Related
Ji.hlava Competition Doc ‘The Investigator’ Returns to the Scene of Yugoslav War Crimes

An experienced Czech cop proved to be the right man for the job when European justice officials began probing the war crimes that grew out of the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 90s. But Viktor Portel’s film “The Investigator,” screening in the main competition at the Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival, reveals Vladimír Dzuro to be a great deal more than a tenacious detective. Certainly he does methodically gather evidence and he shows no hesitation about stepping into wartime hot zones to gather testimony or even to exhume bodies, as his team did near the Croatian border town of Vukovar in...
Ji.hlava New Visions Award Winner Lidia Duda Talks Dark Side of the ‘Forest’

Lidia Duda’s “Forest,” currently in development, emerged victorious at Ji.hlava Film Festival, picking up its first-ever New Visions Award for the most promising European project. The trophy comes with post-production services valued at €15,000 and €5,000, courtesy of UPP and Soundsquare, respectively. Polish doc – set to premiere in 2024 – also won #Docs Connect Taskovski training award, with Mike Crane’s “Recording Mary” singled out among this year’s U.S. projects. Berlinale chief Carlo Chatrian and fellow jurors producer Michael Rogosin and New Horizons’ artistic director Ewa Szabłowska praised its ability to tackle one of the contradictions of the contemporary world, “where the aspirations...
‘Russia Wants to Beat Us into Submission’: Ukrainian Director-Turned-Soldier Alisa Kovalenko Unveils First-Look Footage of ‘Frontline’

Ukrainian director Alisa Kovalenko unveiled first-look footage of upcoming documentary “Frontline” at Ji.hlava Film Festival’s Inspiration Forum. Filmed during her four-month stint in the Ukrainian army, it will be “slow and reflective,” focusing on brief moments of calm in-between chaos. “I was filming only when there was nothing to do,” she said. When the war broke out, Kovalenko didn’t have “the strength” to be a director, determined to focus on being a soldier. But she still took the camera with her, even though it literally put additional weight on her shoulders. “I hated this camera at times. It was heavy, but it was my...
Sugita Masakazu on ‘Remember to Breathe’ in Tokyo Festival’s Nippon Cinema Now

  Screening in the Tokyo International Film Festval’s Nippon Cinema Now section, “Remember to Breathe” is director Sugita Masakazu’s second feature, following his 2014 “Joy of Man’s Desiring,” winner of a Special Mention in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlin Film Festival.  Based on an original script by Sugita, the film stars Inoue Mao as Yuko, a mature woman who suddenly finds herself living with her estranged mother (Ishida Eri), after the latter causes a fire in the house of her son and daughter-in-law. In course of the film we learn, more through her silent expressions than her spoken words,...
Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Dahmer’ Series Beats its Own Monster Record, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has Nielsen’s Biggest Ever Opening Weekend For a Movie

Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” takes the lead for the second week in a row on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart, with 4.4 billion minutes viewed from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The number, calculated during in the show’s first full week of availability, breaks the limited series’ previous record making it the 10th most streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen with 3.7 billion minutes viewed during the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 viewing window. The numbers show a record breaking week for both titles in the top 2 spots as “Hocus Pocus 2” takes the throne for Nielsen’s...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
Ryan Murphy Says He Reached Out to 20 Victims’ Families for ‘Dahmer’ Research: ‘Not a Single Person Responded to Us’

Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” is one of Netflix’s most watched series of all time, but it’s also one of the streamer’s most controversial. The show has been lambasted online for glorifying real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and some family members of his victims have spoken out, claiming the series is “retraumatizing” and capitalizes on others’ tragedy without involving them in the project. Murphy alluded to the controversy surrounding the hit Netflix show at an event at Los Angeles’ DGA Theatre on Thursday, saying the subject matter “is something that we researched for a very long time.” “Over the course of the three, three...
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime

Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 at the CW

The upcoming fourth season of the CW’s “Nancy Drew” series will be its last. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The teen mystery drama premiered in 2019 and follows Nancy (Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries — both earthbound and supernatural — in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor serve showrunners, and executive produce alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui. CBS Studios produces in association with Schwartz and...
IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
Blue Fox Entertainment AFM Title ‘The Butchers Trilogy’ Goes Into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market on two new slasher features that complete its “Butchers Trilogy” horror project. The global film sales and U.S. domestic distributor has greenlit production on “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,”which is due to go into production this fall in Canada. The second title in the trilogy, “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” is currently in post-production. Blue Fox will debut first-look footage of “Raghorn” for buyers at the Santa Monica market, whilst handling worldwide sales on all three films. The trilogy is being produced and distributed through Blue Fox’s Red Hound Entertainment label. Grimehouse and NW9...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Set for December Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “1923,” which will debut on Sunday, December 18 on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the day after on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. The new series is the next installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West — which the Duttons call home. In addition...
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series

Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role. Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.” Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will...
Camerimage Path Winds From Poland to the Oscar Race

Since 1993, Poland’s Camerimage film festival has followed a circular path, launching in the medieval city of Toruń, then moving the festivities first to Łódź and then to Bydgoszcz, before completing a full revolution with a return to its original, historic site (which is, fittingly enough, the birthplace of Copernicus). Per the festival brass, the cinematography showcase’s peripatetic nature for the past three decades has above all stemmed from a simple desire to set down where roots could grow. “From the very beginning, our dream was to hold this festival in its own, proper location,” says Camerimage founder Marek Zydowicz. “To...
Variety

Vertigo Releasing has acquired “Nocebo,” starring Eva Green (“Proxima”) and Mark Strong (“Tár”) for the U.K. and Ireland. Directed by IFTA-winning filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”), the film follows a fashion designer (Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth. “Nocebo” has had festival play at Sitges and Cork. The film is a co-production between Ireland and the Philippines and was supported by Screen...
Variety

