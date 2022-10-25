ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

By Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner, 32, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

While upholding the sentence, the court said Griner’s prison time will be recalculated to reflect what she has already served in pre-trial detention. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1 1/2 days in prison, so she still will have to serve about eight years in prison.

Griner’s lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in an email that they were “very disappointed” with the decision because they still believe “the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice.”

“Britthey’s biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia,” they said. “She had hopes for today, as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her.”

They said they had to discuss with Griner what legal steps they should take next.

Griner’s arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision “another failure of justice, compounding the injustice of her detention,” adding that “securing her release is our priority.”

President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in “constant contract” with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, “We’re not stopping.”

Before her conviction , the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden “is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the decision “while unfortunate, was not unexpected. … It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home.” The WNBA Players Association said the ruling was “further verification that BG is not just wrongfully detained -– she is very clearly a hostage.”

Because of the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, Blinken took the unusual step of revealing in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements. But some Russian officials have said a deal is more likely once appeals have been exhausted.

In September, Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the player’s wife, as well as her agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released U.S. Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in U.S. custody.

One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the U.S. in August.

Vinnik’s French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.

The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.

The post Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case

(CNN) — A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden‘s student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to the policy. The order came from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a case brought by six Republican-led states. […] The post Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for […] The post Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry...
TheAtlantaVoice

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference

CNN) — Prosecutors in Georgia have secured grand jury testimony from two prominent witnesses — former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone — in their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Their grand jury appearances in recent months, which have not […] The post Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out […] The post Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers saying he must testify, either at […] The post Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Meadows trying to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is trying to avoid having to testify before a Georgia special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state’s 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year, and the special grand jury was seated in […] The post Meadows trying to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, […] The post Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009. Walker dismissed the newest allegation […] The post Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Opinion: Why there may be no turning back from Trumpism

 (CNN) — Republicans are feeling much better about the midterms. After a summer when it seemed as if the Democrats might defy the historic trend of the president’s party doing poorly in these elections, the polls are looking up for the GOP. High levels of concern about inflation and diminished attention on the electoral impact of […] The post Opinion: Why there may be no turning back from Trumpism appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Control of Congress: What’s at play in the 2022 midterms?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats […] The post Control of Congress: What’s at play in the 2022 midterms? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting. That torrent could become a deluge if […] The post Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TheAtlantaVoice

Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, ‘Where is Nancy?’

(CNN) — The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to tie him up “until Nancy got home,” according to two sources familiar with the situation. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was “waiting for Nancy.” Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home […] The post Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, ‘Where is Nancy?’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WASHINGTON, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Liz Cheney’s doomsday prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

(CNN) — Rep. Liz Cheney thinks that if the GOP nominates Donald Trump for president again in 2024, it will be the end of the Republican Party. Or at least the end of the Republican Party as we currently think of it. “I think that the party has either got to come back from where we are […] The post Analysis: Liz Cheney’s doomsday prediction on a third Trump presidential bid appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Obama remains worth the wait for Georgia Democrats

College Park, Ga.- The line outside of Gateway Center Arena snaked down the side of the building and into the adjacent parking lot Friday afternoon. Thousands of democratic supporters and interested parties waited hours to get into the arena in order to see and hear former United States President Barack Obama.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

It’s Not News, Nor ‘Scandalous,’ That Pfizer Trial Didn’t Test Transmission￼

SciCheck Digest The COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials were designed to study the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease, not transmission. But online publications now misleadingly present the fact that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was not tested for transmission as a “shocking admission” and proof that the company and the government lied. Full Story More than […] The post It’s Not News, Nor ‘Scandalous,’ That Pfizer Trial Didn’t Test Transmission￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TheAtlantaVoice

Florida’s COVID-19 Vaccination Analysis Is Flawed, Experts Say

The state of Florida recently announced that it was no longer recommending that younger males receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, based on an unpublished analysis that purportedly found an increased risk of cardiac-related death following vaccination. But experts who specialize in the unique method used in the analysis say it was not properly done. Even if […] The post Florida’s COVID-19 Vaccination Analysis Is Flawed, Experts Say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

‘If enough of us make our voices heard, I promise you things will get better:’ Obama delivers message of progress and process

College Park, Ga.- The 44th President of the United States took the stage to applause and screams of “We love you.” Barack Hussein Obama was in College Park to show support for the Stacey Abrams, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and other Democrats running for various offices this election season. “It’s good to be back,” […] The post ‘If enough of us make our voices heard, I promise you things will get better:’ Obama delivers message of progress and process appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy