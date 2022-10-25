Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
Developer pitches bringing indoor sports facilities and new outdoor fields to Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park could see development of more than an ice rink in the not-so-distant future, as another company is looking to build indoor sports facilities and multipurpose outdoor fields to an undeveloped section of the Calverton municipal park. Peter Bellard of Setauket, president and CEO of Conscience Bay Group,...
longisland.com
Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY
Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
longisland.com
Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall
With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
Real Estate: Bank Near Mall, Weston Street Lot for Sale
A bank on the edge of the Walt Whitman Shops is for sale for $5.9 million. The vacant Chase Bank at 150 Walt Whitman Road sits on .77 acres, with 4,435 square feet of space. It was built in 2003. It has 116 feet of Read More ...
At Home Store Opens in East Northport
At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but plans to grow to more Read More ...
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
longisland.com
Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY
Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
Owner of Schmidt's Market says there is still some hope that beloved Southampton business will reopen
The family-run store in the village of Southampton closed over the weekend, but the owner says people are still coming in hopes it will open again.
midislandtimes.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Preservationists warn lighthouse off Kings Point in danger of 'demolition by neglect'
Time and the elements have taken a toll on the lighthouse, but preservationists say it's also a victim of "demolition by neglect."
Step back in time onto the grounds of the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium
During his time at this summer home, Mr. Vanderbilt would travel the world and bring back artifacts and trophies, creating a unique collection you won't see anywhere else.
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
longisland.com
Kent Animal Shelter Offers Howl-O-Ween Tips to Keep Your Four-Legged Friends Safe
Halloween can be a fun time for people but pets are best left out of the festivities. Here are some good tips from Kent Animal Shelter of Calverton, NY to keep our furry friends safe. Keep candy out of reach. In general, Chocolate especially dark is harmful to pets, Xylitol...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
longisland.com
Controlled Burn Used on Propane Leak in Coram
The Fire Marshals from Brookhaven Town were called in by the Coram Fire Department recently to help stop a leaking underground propane tank. At 6:28pm on Tuesday, October 25th, the Coram Fire Department, under the direction of Chief of Department Bill Bozeman, responded to 33 West Denis Lane in Coram for a leaking underground propane tank that was reported to have been damaged by a crew cleaning the property, according to a statement released by Brookhaven Town.
