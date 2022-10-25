ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston Park, NY

longisland.com

Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore

Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
BAY SHORE, NY
fox5ny.com

Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
FARMINGDALE, NY
longisland.com

Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant

Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
longisland.com

Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY

Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
BOHEMIA, NY
longisland.com

Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall

With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
HICKSVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

At Home Store Opens in East Northport

At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but  plans to grow to more Read More ...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
BOHEMIA, NY
midislandtimes.com

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
PLAINVIEW, NY
TBR News Media

Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation

The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Controlled Burn Used on Propane Leak in Coram

The Fire Marshals from Brookhaven Town were called in by the Coram Fire Department recently to help stop a leaking underground propane tank. At 6:28pm on Tuesday, October 25th, the Coram Fire Department, under the direction of Chief of Department Bill Bozeman, responded to 33 West Denis Lane in Coram for a leaking underground propane tank that was reported to have been damaged by a crew cleaning the property, according to a statement released by Brookhaven Town.
CORAM, NY

