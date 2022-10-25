Lil Baby Reveals The Truth About That Saweetie Photo

Lil Baby is breaking his silence on a viral photo of Saweetie sitting on an unknown man’s lap.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of Big Facts featuring Baby, podcast host Big Bank asked the Atlanta rapper whether or not he was the man in the November 2021 picture with Saweetie. Baby, also known as Dominique Armani Jones, stared at the host for a bit before giving a simple answer: “Nah.”

Big Bank then asked whether it’s difficult moving about with his status, and the It’s Only Me rapper began open up about navigating the limelight. “I do have to move a certain way because of that, and I be trying my best.”

Since Saweetie uploaded the photo last year, fans have speculated whether or not the man in the photo was Lil Baby. The photo has also fueled possible tension between Quavo and Baby. Quavo allegedly hinted at the Lil Baby and Saweetie photo on his Only Built for Infinity Links LP, which he recently dropped alongside Takeoff .

“I said, Caresha, please, ’cause she too messy/ Bi**ch f**ked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing/ You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it.”

Jones allegedly addressed Quavo on “ Stand On It ” from his latest LP, Its Only Me, making a callback to a 2021 post from Quavo . “I don’t want your bi**h, we can’t swap out,” Lil Baby rapped, further fueling the beef rumors.

Baby discussed an alleged beef with Quavo on the Posted On The Corner show on Tuesday (Oct. 18). During the interview, he addressed whether or not there was any friction between the two men.

“I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it makes it bigger,” he said. “First of all, I don’t see sh*t on the internet. People send me sh*t, and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more [sic]. But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”