TVLine Items: Supernatural Fave Visits Winchesters, Flash Promotion and More

By Andy Swift
 4 days ago
Another familiar face from the world of Supernatural is popping up on The Winchesters .

Richard Speight Jr. , who played Norse trickster Loki in 12 episodes of The CW’s parent series, is bringing the character over to its prequel spinoff, TV Insider reports.

Accurately described as being “dangerous” and “wily,” Loki will make his return in Episode 8.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Gil McKinney — who played Sam and Dean’s paternal grandfather Henry on Supernatural — will also be reprising his role in an upcoming episode of The Winchesters .

* Jon Cor (aka Mark Blaine… aka Chillblaine) has been promoted to series regular ahead of The Flash ‘s ninth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The Flash will return sometime in 2023.

* Nickelodeon and Mattel Television have ordered a sequel to Monster High: The Movie , set to air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

* Amazon Studios’ first original holiday movie Hotel for the Holidays , starring Madelaine Petsch ( Riverdale ) and Mena Massoud ( Aladdin ), will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK and Germany on December 2.

* Hallmark Media has signed Erin Cahill ( Every Time a Bell Rings, A Timeless Christmas ) to an exclusive, multi-picture deal.

* Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been tapped to host the 2022 MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. MTV will host the initial broadcast, which will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning Nov. 14.

TVLine

The Lincoln Lawyer Adds Lana Parrilla in Recurring Role for Season 2

Lana Parrilla is enlisting the services of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Once Upon a Time vet has joined Season 2 of executive producer David E. Kelley’s Netflix drama in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.” Based on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big...
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
TVLine

A Head on A Head? She-Hulk 'Making of' Video Spills VFX Secrets

You’ve already seen Jen Walters “Hulk out,” but now Marvel Entertainment is pulling the curtain back, and giving fans insight on the many behind-the-scenes happenings that gave life to its most recent small-screen hero. In a new six-minute-plus video released Saturday (watch it by pressing PLAY above), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law VFX supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson go deep into how they used CGI performance capture alongside human actors, and how they ensured star Tatiana Maslany’s acting could shine through the massive amount of digital effects used in the final product. “We captured petabytes of data,” Justison says. “It was absurd...
TVLine

Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Star-Studded Peacock Mystery — Watch Teaser and Get Release Date

Natasha Lyonne solving crimes dreamed up by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson — um, where do we sign up? Peacock has released a first-look teaser for Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series written and directed by Johnson and starring Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” per the official description. The streamer has also announced a premiere date for the series: It’ll debut Thursday, Jan. 26 with the first four episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Charlie laments the limits of her...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
TVLine

TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67

Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s...
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Episode 8 Recap: Serena Waterford, Handmaid

My, how the misogynistic tables have turned. OK, OK. So The Handmaid’s Tale’s Serena Joy doesn’t actually become a handmaid in this week’s episode. After all, thank goodness, she’s not subjected to the ritual rape that Gilead forces upon any woman chosen to wear red. But she is made to live in a house where she’s treated like garbage, while a woman who hates her appoints herself mother to her baby. Karma, eh? Meanwhile, Lawrence makes June an offer she can’t/doesn’t want to refuse. Read on for the highlights of “Motherland.” SERENA’S NEW LOW | Near the top of the episode, we get our first look at “New Bethlehem,” Commander...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
TVLine

Is The Conners Gonna Kill Off [Spoiler]?

The Conners may be saying goodbye to a beloved character before season’s end. The synopsis for the Roseanne spinoff’s Thanksgiving episode reveals that trouble-making family matriarch Beverly (played by Estelle Parsons) is unwell. More specifically, “Jackie must come to terms with her mother becoming ill.” The episode is slated to air Wednesday, Nov. 16 (ABC, 8/7c) — just four days shy of Parsons’ 95th birthday. Executive producer Bruce Helford previously told TVLine that he was hoping to have Parsons back for Season 5. “We’re cautiously optimistic that Estelle will be returning,” he said in September. “We’ve got a couple of important episodes...
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End

Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over not only that fatal twist but all of the action in “What’s Been Lost.” ‘DIDN’T WE ALREADY SAY GOODBYE?’ | After realizing that all of their loved ones had been abducted by the governor — even Dog!!! — Daryl and Carol teamed...
TVLine

Doctor Who Teaser: Watch First Footage of Ncuti Gatwa, Plus the Return of [Spoiler] Ahead of 2023 Premiere

The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s Power of the Doctor episode of Doctor Who. Doctor Who fans knew that former Doc David Tennant was eventually set to return, but we didn’t know he’d be back so soon. Sunday’s third and final special of the year titled The Power of the Doctor showcased Jodie Whittaker’s expected exit from the series, but as her Thirteenth Doctor regenerated at the end of the installment, it was none other than Tennant who (re)appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor. In a new teaser for the series’ next three specials (which will help celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary when it...
TVLine

Disney+ Is Exclusive Home for New Doctor Who Episodes Starting in 2023

Disney+ will be the exclusive home for Doctor Who‘s upcoming adventures starting in late 2023, for territories outside of the UK and Ireland (of course). Stateside, new Doctor Who episodes/specials had been airing on BBC America, since 2008. The switcheroo was officially announced on Tuesday morning’s Live With Kelly & Ryan by Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to (eventually) play the Fifteenth Doctor. The deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television will take effect with the new episodes arriving in November 2023, to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary. (HBO Max will continue to be the U.S. streaming home for the original...
TVLine

WandaVision Spinoff With Paul Bettany as Vision in the Works at Disney+

Vision is eyeing his own TV series: Marvel is developing a WandaVision spinoff for Disney+ with Paul Bettany set to reprise his role as Vision, according to our sister site Deadline. The series — tentatively titled Vision Quest, with a writers’ room reportedly starting up next week — will be about Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity” after the events of WandaVision. (Viewers will remember that Vision, after his death in Avengers: Infinity War, was resurrected as part of his wife Wanda’s sitcom dream world, while the original Vision was reconstructed and reactivated by S.W.O.R.D.) An appearance by Elizabeth...
TVLine

Netflix Animated Comedy Bad Crimes, With Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, Cancelled Midway Through Production

Netflix is now cancelling shows before we even get a chance to see them. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on the upcoming adult animated comedy Bad Crimes, featuring the voices of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, midway through production, our sister site Variety reports. Byer (Grand Crew) and Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) were set to star as “two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible,” per the official synopsis. The series — which was first announced back in January — hailed from...
TVLine

Did Survivor's Ryan Bungle Gameplay? Did Conners Retcon Past Toking? Fickle Family Guy? Icky Rookie? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Watcher, Chesapeake Shores, La Brea, Handmaid’s Tale, Quantum Leap and more! 1 | Which of The Watcher‘s unresolved plot threads frustrated you the most? (For us, it’s the tunnels. How do you not fully explore those?!) 2 | Wouldn’t Fire Country‘s Gabriela have gotten the swim lesson kiddos out of the pool the instant the lighting storm forecast made rounds? And why did Manny & Co. stand around talking about the burning awning versus quickly doing...
TVLine

House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere in 2023, HBO Boss Says

House of the Dragon‘s Daemon will have time to make his way through the Great Valyrian Songbook (and then some) with Vermithor, because the fantasy drama won’t be back in 2023, an HBO executive says. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says the popular Game of Thrones prequel series likely will return for Season 2 “sometime in ’24,” telling Vulture, “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this...
TVLine

Ratings: Ghosts and Walker Audiences Eye Season Highs, L&O Trio Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience while also landing in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) actually dipped in the demo week-to-week, while Ghosts‘ Halloween episode (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were all steady. Audience-wise, Ghosts is looking at its best overnight tally since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3.1 mil/0.3) both ticked up, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady. THE CW | Pending...
TVLine

Fleishman Is in Trouble: Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg Are Unhappily Divorced in Trailer for Hulu Adaptation

An upscale Manhattan couple’s relationship is in serious trouble in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. Hulu’s adaptation of the bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner — premiering Thursday, Nov. 17 on the streamer — stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) and Claire Danes (Homeland) as Toby and Rachel, a pair of recently divorced parents who can’t even seem to be civil with each other. Toby complains to his friends about Rachel’s lack of co-parenting skills, and we see that even when they were married, they didn’t agree on much. When Toby says, “Money doesn’t buy you happiness,” Rachel snaps back:...
TVLine

