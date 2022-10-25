TVLine Items: Supernatural Fave Visits Winchesters, Flash Promotion and More

Another familiar face from the world of Supernatural is popping up on The Winchesters .

Richard Speight Jr. , who played Norse trickster Loki in 12 episodes of The CW’s parent series, is bringing the character over to its prequel spinoff, TV Insider reports.

Accurately described as being “dangerous” and “wily,” Loki will make his return in Episode 8.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Gil McKinney — who played Sam and Dean’s paternal grandfather Henry on Supernatural — will also be reprising his role in an upcoming episode of The Winchesters .

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jon Cor (aka Mark Blaine… aka Chillblaine) has been promoted to series regular ahead of The Flash ‘s ninth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The Flash will return sometime in 2023.

* Nickelodeon and Mattel Television have ordered a sequel to Monster High: The Movie , set to air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

* Amazon Studios’ first original holiday movie Hotel for the Holidays , starring Madelaine Petsch ( Riverdale ) and Mena Massoud ( Aladdin ), will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK and Germany on December 2.

* Hallmark Media has signed Erin Cahill ( Every Time a Bell Rings, A Timeless Christmas ) to an exclusive, multi-picture deal.

* Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been tapped to host the 2022 MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. MTV will host the initial broadcast, which will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning Nov. 14.