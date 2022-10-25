Fleishman Is in Trouble: Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg Are Unhappily Divorced in Trailer for Hulu Adaptation

An upscale Manhattan couple’s relationship is in serious trouble in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble .

Hulu’s adaptation of the bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner — premiering Thursday, Nov. 17 on the streamer — stars Jesse Eisenberg ( The Social Network ) and Claire Danes ( Homeland ) as Toby and Rachel, a pair of recently divorced parents who can’t even seem to be civil with each other. Toby complains to his friends about Rachel’s lack of co-parenting skills, and we see that even when they were married, they didn’t agree on much. When Toby says, “Money doesn’t buy you happiness,” Rachel snaps back: “Oh Toby, of course it does! What are you, crazy?”

Soon, Toby can’t get a hold of his ex-wife at all, and his friend Libby (Lizzy Caplan) starts to worry: “What if something has happened to her?” We flash back to when Toby and Rachel’s love was new and then witness “how young love can become old resentment.” Rachel seems to be a bit of a workaholic (“I don’t even have time to get a divorce!”), and Toby starts to let his mind wander to the many single women now available to him in New York City…

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Fleishman Is in Trouble , and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.