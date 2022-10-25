ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleishman Is in Trouble: Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg Are Unhappily Divorced in Trailer for Hulu Adaptation

By Dave Nemetz
 4 days ago

An upscale Manhattan couple’s relationship is in serious trouble in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble .

Hulu’s adaptation of the bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner — premiering Thursday, Nov. 17 on the streamer — stars Jesse Eisenberg ( The Social Network ) and Claire Danes ( Homeland ) as Toby and Rachel, a pair of recently divorced parents who can’t even seem to be civil with each other. Toby complains to his friends about Rachel’s lack of co-parenting skills, and we see that even when they were married, they didn’t agree on much. When Toby says, “Money doesn’t buy you happiness,” Rachel snaps back: “Oh Toby, of course it does! What are you, crazy?”

Soon, Toby can’t get a hold of his ex-wife at all, and his friend Libby (Lizzy Caplan) starts to worry: “What if something has happened to her?” We flash back to when Toby and Rachel’s love was new and then witness “how young love can become old resentment.” Rachel seems to be a bit of a workaholic (“I don’t even have time to get a divorce!”), and Toby starts to let his mind wander to the many single women now available to him in New York City…

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Fleishman Is in Trouble , and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.

The Handmaid's Tale Episode 8 Recap: Serena Waterford, Handmaid

My, how the misogynistic tables have turned. OK, OK. So The Handmaid’s Tale’s Serena Joy doesn’t actually become a handmaid in this week’s episode. After all, thank goodness, she’s not subjected to the ritual rape that Gilead forces upon any woman chosen to wear red. But she is made to live in a house where she’s treated like garbage, while a woman who hates her appoints herself mother to her baby. Karma, eh? Meanwhile, Lawrence makes June an offer she can’t/doesn’t want to refuse. Read on for the highlights of “Motherland.” SERENA’S NEW LOW | Near the top of the episode, we get our first look at “New Bethlehem,” Commander...
The Lincoln Lawyer Adds Lana Parrilla in Recurring Role for Season 2

Lana Parrilla is enlisting the services of The Lincoln Lawyer. The Once Upon a Time vet has joined Season 2 of executive producer David E. Kelley’s Netflix drama in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.” Based on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big...
Is The Conners Gonna Kill Off [Spoiler]?

The Conners may be saying goodbye to a beloved character before season’s end. The synopsis for the Roseanne spinoff’s Thanksgiving episode reveals that trouble-making family matriarch Beverly (played by Estelle Parsons) is unwell. More specifically, “Jackie must come to terms with her mother becoming ill.” The episode is slated to air Wednesday, Nov. 16 (ABC, 8/7c) — just four days shy of Parsons’ 95th birthday. Executive producer Bruce Helford previously told TVLine that he was hoping to have Parsons back for Season 5. “We’re cautiously optimistic that Estelle will be returning,” he said in September. “We’ve got a couple of important episodes...
The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End

Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over not only that fatal twist but all of the action in “What’s Been Lost.” ‘DIDN’T WE ALREADY SAY GOODBYE?’ | After realizing that all of their loved ones had been abducted by the governor — even Dog!!! — Daryl and Carol teamed...
A Head on A Head? She-Hulk 'Making of' Video Spills VFX Secrets

You’ve already seen Jen Walters “Hulk out,” but now Marvel Entertainment is pulling the curtain back, and giving fans insight on the many behind-the-scenes happenings that gave life to its most recent small-screen hero. In a new six-minute-plus video released Saturday (watch it by pressing PLAY above), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law VFX supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson go deep into how they used CGI performance capture alongside human actors, and how they ensured star Tatiana Maslany’s acting could shine through the massive amount of digital effects used in the final product. “We captured petabytes of data,” Justison says. “It was absurd...
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67

Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s...
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Doctor Who Teaser: Watch First Footage of Ncuti Gatwa, Plus the Return of [Spoiler] Ahead of 2023 Premiere

The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s Power of the Doctor episode of Doctor Who. Doctor Who fans knew that former Doc David Tennant was eventually set to return, but we didn’t know he’d be back so soon. Sunday’s third and final special of the year titled The Power of the Doctor showcased Jodie Whittaker’s expected exit from the series, but as her Thirteenth Doctor regenerated at the end of the installment, it was none other than Tennant who (re)appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor. In a new teaser for the series’ next three specials (which will help celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary when it...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
The Resident Boss Unpacks Billie and Conrad's Pivotal Episode 100 Moment: It Is 'No Doubt a Turning Point'

Kit and Bell tied the knot at last during The Resident‘s 100th episode — and it’s possible that another love story began at the reception. During Tuesday’s milestone hour, Conrad and current girlfriend Cade had planned to attend Kit and Bell’s nuptials together, with Cade feeling particularly excited to be an official part of the Chastain family upon receiving her own invitation to the wedding. But when the medical case of the week prompted Cade to stay at her patient’s bedside instead of attending the wedding, Conrad flew solo, paving the way for Billie to ask him to dance during the...
Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Star-Studded Peacock Mystery — Watch Teaser and Get Release Date

Natasha Lyonne solving crimes dreamed up by Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson — um, where do we sign up? Peacock has released a first-look teaser for Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series written and directed by Johnson and starring Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” per the official description. The streamer has also announced a premiere date for the series: It’ll debut Thursday, Jan. 26 with the first four episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Charlie laments the limits of her...
Netflix Animated Comedy Bad Crimes, With Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, Cancelled Midway Through Production

Netflix is now cancelling shows before we even get a chance to see them. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on the upcoming adult animated comedy Bad Crimes, featuring the voices of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, midway through production, our sister site Variety reports. Byer (Grand Crew) and Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) were set to star as “two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible,” per the official synopsis. The series — which was first announced back in January — hailed from...
WandaVision Spinoff With Paul Bettany as Vision in the Works at Disney+

Vision is eyeing his own TV series: Marvel is developing a WandaVision spinoff for Disney+ with Paul Bettany set to reprise his role as Vision, according to our sister site Deadline. The series — tentatively titled Vision Quest, with a writers’ room reportedly starting up next week — will be about Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity” after the events of WandaVision. (Viewers will remember that Vision, after his death in Avengers: Infinity War, was resurrected as part of his wife Wanda’s sitcom dream world, while the original Vision was reconstructed and reactivated by S.W.O.R.D.) An appearance by Elizabeth...
Private Practice Revival Floated by Shonda Rhimes: 'We Had So Much More to Say With Those Characters'

Los Angeles is paging Dr. Addison Montgomery again. Shonda Rhimes revealed on Good Morning America this week that the piece of Shondaland intellectual property she would most like to revive is Private Practice. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy offshoot, which transplanted Kate Walsh’s doc from Seattle to L.A., ran for six seasons on ABC, from 2007-2013 (read our recap of the series finale here). The OG ensemble also included Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman. “I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” Rhimes told GMA. “We had so many more stories...
Girls5eva Moving to Netflix for Season 3 After Two Seasons on Peacock

Girls5eva‘s comeback tour will continue — but on a new streamer. The girl-group comedy is moving to Netflix for Season 3 after two seasons on Peacock, TVLine has learned. Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are all set to return for the newly ordered Season 3, which is expected to debut next year. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on Netflix as well as on Peacock. “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to...
City on a Hill Cancelled at Showtime

DeCourcy Ward and Jackie Rohr are officially off the case. City on a Hill has been cancelled after three seasons at Showtime, TVLine has confirmed. Its Season 3 finale, which aired on Sept. 25, now serves as its series finale. “City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime representative said in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest...
Loki's Jonathan Majors Brings Kang to the Big Screen in First Ant-Man 3 Trailer

Jonathan Majors brings (a friendly version of?) Loki‘s Kang to the big screen in the first trailer for the feature film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17, 2023). In Loki‘s Season 1 finale (read full recap), the title character and SO Sylvie (played by MCU vet Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino) trekked to the end of time to confront whomever was behind the faux Time-Keepers and is truly in charge. That entity, known as He Who Remains (and played by Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors), was a variant of a 31st Century scientist who eons ago discovered other universes “stacked atop” ours....
Twin Peaks Cast Members Reunite, 'Feelin' All the Feels' — See Photo

It wasn’t at the Double R Diner, but several Twin Peaks cast members reunited this weekend for some wine and, who knows, maybe a cherry pie that’ll kill ya. Mädchen Amick, who played diner waitress Shelly Johnson on the ABC mystery series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, was among those who shared the group photo on social media, writing, “Precious moments with looong time friends. Feelin all the feels.” Amick was joined by Dana Ashbrook (who played Bobby Briggs on Twin Peaks and captioned the photo, “A few of my favorite people on earth”), Sherilyn Fenn (who played Audrey Horne),...
