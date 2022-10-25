Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Scary-Good Halloweekend Events
ST. LOUIS — Missing out on all the to-do’s with your boos will likely haunt you, so the Show Me St. Louis live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, is breaking down some scary-good events this Halloweekend. Starting off with some family fun, Eckert’s Fun Farm in Millstadt, IL is...
KSDK
No tricks, just treats! At Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
ST. LOUIS — In its 11th year, Lindenwood University’s annual Halloween celebration, Dark Carnival, is sure to delight attendees of all ages. Magic shows come to life, a trunk-or-treat provides lots of sweets, carnival rides delight the spirits, and haunted hayrides will tour the historic campus of Lindenwood.
KSDK
Missouri Botanical Garden: Spirits in the Garden
ST. LOUIS — As you are making those weekend plans, our Show Me St. Louis team wants you to have all the spooky options!. The Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting their "Spirits in the Garden" outdoor event, this Friday, rain or shine!. The All Hallows' Eve celebration includes sample...
KSDK
'Flock' across the river for Alton Illinois' 105th Annual Halloween Parade
Alton's Halloween Parade includes a market at Flock & Food Truck Park. Stop by for food, drinks and shopping on Halloween night!
KSDK
There's nothing scary about this year's Halloween forecast
ST. LOUIS — We can certainly have some wild weather this time of the year as the seasons shift from the warmth of the early fall to the colder, late fall. Based on past Halloween nights, chances for rain aren't incredibly favorable. That should line up nicely with what...
KSDK
World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29
This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends. Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.
KSDK
Donations surpass victims' family fundraising goal after Central VPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Monetary donations and other resources have been raised for victims impacted by the tragic shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. On Wednesday, VonDina Washington dealt with a pain no parent should ever experience, witnessing her child suffering from gunshot...
KSDK
Wellness Wednesday: Sisters share their experience with Signature Orthopedics & Dr. Christopher Palmer
ST. LOUIS — This Wellness Wednesday, we're focusing on two sisters, Lianne Hetzel and Dawn Bex, both who chose Dr. Christopher Palmer to do their knee surgery after suffering from torn meniscuses. Lianne Hetzel currently works for Signature Orthopedics alongside Dr. Palmer. "I work for Signature Orthopedics and have...
KSDK
St. Louis woman uses her muscle to honor her late father
Paige Pratt has found inspiration in weight lifting after the death of her father in May. Pratt will compete in a Strongman Competition at 9 a.m. Saturday.
KSDK
Career Central: SLATE Youth Jobs
The St. Louis agency on Training and Employment known as SLATE provides job training. They also offer long-term career planning assistance.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
KSDK
SLU soccer names press box after 'Mr. St. Louis Soccer', Bill McDermott
ST. LOUIS — SLU soccer honored one of their most dedicated graduates on Thursday with a one-of-a-kind honor. SLU honored Billiken soccer hall of famer and long-time Hermann Stadium PA announcer Bill McDermott by naming the press box at the stadium in his honor. McDermott has given SLU over...
KSDK
Do you know them? Video shows St. Louis sports bar break-in
According to DB's Sports Bar owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Police are investigating the incident.
KSDK
Jana Elementary PTA president says school leaders plan to split students up
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Thursday evening, parents from Jana Elementary met with district leaders to discuss what will happen next for students following reports of high levels of radioactive contamination at the school. Although the district asked the media not to go inside, PTA President Ashley Bernaugh updated 5 On...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
KSDK
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing
ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting. Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30. On May 12,...
