AEW Dynamite Results (10/26/2022): Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week's edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite is Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, Jamie Hayter...
Top AEW Superstar Told CM Punk That He Was a Cancer to the Locker Room
-- More details continue to emerge regarding the backstage braw following All Out which saw multiple talent and officials suspended. In a new report, fightfulselect.com reports that Chris Jericho showed up following the fight, approached CM Punk and told him that he was a "cancer to the locker room" and a detriment to the company. Punk's verbatim reply isn't known but he said something along of the lines of telling Jericho to mind his own business and leave the area. Soon thereafter, Jericho did in fact leave the backstage area before joining the ongoing media scrum that was taking place with Tony Khan.
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
WWE News: Triple H's Stance Towards CM Punk Has Reportedly Softened
-- Recent reports have indicated that CM Punk and AEW are actively working towards a buyout, effectively ending Punk's time with the promotion after he was indefinitely suspended due to his part in a backstage brawl. With the prospects of a buyout, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw out the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, something that seems nearly impossible.
The Kingdom Signs Full-Time Deal With AEW
According to a report from Fightful Select, The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) are officially members of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Kingdom have all signed multi-year deals with the promotion, following the end of their run in Impact Wrestling.
Zelina Vega Talks Current WWE Push
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her current push in WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’ Now, it’s become that you have to trust people and be willing to go the extra mile and give people that chance. Look at Liv Morgan, the fans wanted it so bad for her and you give people that chance and see what it turns into. It’s cool to have fans feel like they’re listened to.”
New Report Suggests CM Punk's Dog Injury Story is an "Outright Lie"
-- Over the past 24 hours, we have seen strong signs that The Elite are headed back to AEW within the coming weeks as a video package hyping their return aired on Dynamite last night and a report noted that they were also backstage. With that, a story then emerged from CM Punk's camp that shed further details on the backstage scuffle following All Out, suggesting that Punk's dog Larry had his tooth knocked loose (and eventually removed) in the melee, which was implied as the reason Punk got physical.
CJ "Lana" Perry Talks About How Miro Is Being Booked In AEW
What does CJ "Lana" Perry think of the way Miro has been booked in AEW?. The former WWE performer spoke about this during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview where she spoke about both of their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below is an excerpt...
Karrion Kross Says Bray Wyatt Is At Top Of His List Of People He Wants To Work With
Karrion Kross wants to work with Bray Wyatt. He's at the top of his list of dream opponents to work with in WWE. “Of course it’s Bray Wyatt [that’s at the top of the list for me]," Kross said during a recent interview with the UK Mirror. "If you don’t want to work with him, you’re crazy."
WWE's Tentative Plans For This Year's Smackdown, NXT & Raw Around Christmas
-- The holiday season is almost here and with that often brings changes to WWE's touring and TV schedules. In the past, WWE has often had several days break around Christmas and/or New Year's from a live TV show perspective and it appears this year is no different. -- As...
Will Ospreay Says Aussie Open Is The Best Tag Team In The Business Right Now
Top NJPW Star Will Ospreay appeared on The Commentary Booth program to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) is the best tag team in the entire pro wrestling business right now. Will Ospreay said:. “For me, I’ve known...
WWE News: New Road To WWE Crown Jewel, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video)
-- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are on the road to WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ahead of their huge collision in Saudi Arabia, WWE has posted a new video on YouTube, featuring a recap of the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
William Regal Talks Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as meeting Sasha Banks for the first time in Boston when she was still 18 or 19. William Regal said:. “When I first...
Karrion Kross Reveals He Had Talks With AEW Prior To His WWE Return
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with The Mirror on a variety of topics such as how he had talks with All Elite Wrestling prior to making his return to the WWE, but that is not what he himself and the fans wanted. Karrion Kross said:. “There was an idea...
Bryan Danielson Reveals He Almost Signed With ROH In 2018 When His Contract With WWE Was Up
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson spoke with Inside The Ropes on a variety of topics such as how he almost signed with ROH in 2018 when his contract with WWE was up as well as how he was having a conversation with The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. Bryan Danielson...
Pre-Sale Code Available For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Tapings
Several All Elite Wrestling events are on sale this week. On Thursday, pre-sale tickets to the December 28th New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado will go on-sale. AEW fans can purchase early seats by using the code DAYTHB14. Pre-sale tickets to Dynamite at the Kia Forum...
Arn Anderson Reveals He Hated The Job Of Being A WWE Producer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hated the job of being a WWE producer because if something turns out to not be good in the matches it is automatically your fault.
AEW Announces Three Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches that will take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo will battle Madison Rayne in a Women's Division Singles Matchup, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will face Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in Tag Team action and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Matt Taven.
Booker T On Making Mistakes At The NXT Announce Desk, Working With Shawn Michaels
How does Shawn Michaels handle the NXT comentary team?. Who better to ask than current NXT commetator and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T?. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T shared insight intothe way Michaels oversees the NXT announce team. Check out the highlights below.
