Woman damages man’s car after breakup
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY – On Friday, June 3, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to breakup. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.
