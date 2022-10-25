ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Eaton Register Herald

Playoff Bound: 4 county teams qualify for state football playoffs

PREBLE COUNTY — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night (Oct. 15), the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 10

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is officially finished and that means only one thing: It’s playoff time!. Before we turn the page to the postseason, let’s check out some of the best high school football performances from around the state in Week 10 — with this week’s Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association High School Football Notebook.
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

OHSAA football state championships schedule, tickets announced

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games December 1, 2 and 3 in Canton are now on sale, and the OHSAA has also announced the schedule for finals weekend. All seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of...
CANTON, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Roster roundup for upcoming UC men's basketball season

As the leaves continue to change and winter approaches, basketball season is right around the corner. During the offseason, the University of Cincinnati (UC) shuffled up the roster. Picked to finish third by American Athletic Conference (AAC) coaches, head coach Wes Miller will have a good mix of young and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY

Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
CINCINNATI, OH

