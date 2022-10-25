Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
Commissioners approve funds to maintain four Valley bridges
The Mahoning County commissioners normally meet on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in their downtown Youngstown meeting room. But Thursday's meeting was at 5 p.m. in Beaver Township.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
Farm and Dairy
Salem woman is winner of stamp photo contest
COLUMBUS — A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Ashley Comm, of Salem, Ohio. The gray tree frog picture...
Power outage frustrates Girard businesses, residents
Power has been restored to most customers in Girard following an outage on Friday.
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the firearm before seeing smoke and flames in the building.
Trumbull County program offering winter assistance
The Trumbull Community Action Program is starting its Winter Crisis Program to help eligible households who may need help this winter.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. In terms of specific demographics, poll results show that DeWine and Ryan are outperforming their competitors among independents and women. Hospitals in...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Cemetery tour to raise money for chapel restoration
Have you ever thought about how much you can learn by visiting a cemetery? It's often the foundation of history for a local community. Friday night, the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township is hosting a citizens tour of the historic Columbiana cemetery to help raise money for the restoration of the original chapel that was built in 1890.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. libraries to extend hours in some branches
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is announcing schedule changes at locations beginning in the next few weeks. Beginning Monday, October 31, the new hours at the Michael Kusalaba branch will be Monday-Thursday from 9 am-8 pm and Friday-Saturday from 9 am-5:30 pm. Wednesday, November 2, all Public...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More Employment Program will be there to answer […]
