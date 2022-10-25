ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Salem woman is winner of stamp photo contest

COLUMBUS — A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Ashley Comm, of Salem, Ohio. The gray tree frog picture...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. In terms of specific demographics, poll results show that DeWine and Ryan are outperforming their competitors among independents and women. Hospitals in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana Cemetery tour to raise money for chapel restoration

Have you ever thought about how much you can learn by visiting a cemetery? It's often the foundation of history for a local community. Friday night, the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township is hosting a citizens tour of the historic Columbiana cemetery to help raise money for the restoration of the original chapel that was built in 1890.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. libraries to extend hours in some branches

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is announcing schedule changes at locations beginning in the next few weeks. Beginning Monday, October 31, the new hours at the Michael Kusalaba branch will be Monday-Thursday from 9 am-8 pm and Friday-Saturday from 9 am-5:30 pm. Wednesday, November 2, all Public...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More Employment Program will be there to answer […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

