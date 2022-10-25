Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Recap: Spurs knock off DeRozan's Bulls 129-124 after shockingly cutting Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — About an hour before the Spurs tipped off against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, breaking news reverberated through the AT&T Center. San Antonio announced that they have waived their star second-year guard Josh Primo in a move that has left much of the NBA world wondering what could have happened.
KENS 5
Can the Spurs be a 'sleeper team'? Game preview Spurs vs. Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to preview Wednesday night's game versus Minnesota. Also, does this young Spurs team have the makings of a "sleeper team" in the Western Conference?. All this and more on this...
KENS 5
The Spurs have fight; recapping Spurs loss to Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the Spurs' identity in this young season, as well as recap their road loss versus Minnesota. Also, Rudy plays a game of Spurs "buy or sell." All this...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
DeRozan's former team ruined his historic night, handing the Bulls their third loss of the season
KENS 5
Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo
SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
KENS 5
Fan Episode: Checking in on 'Team Tank' and discussing the recent San Antonio Spurs player injuries | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan, Zack Escamilla, for another fan episode. Zack gives us the pulse of the fanbase to the start of the Spurs' new season, as well as the state of fans who are a part of "Team Tank."
'Tanking, Tanking, Tanking': Spurs Transcending Outside Noise Early
San Antonio Spurs players are using tanking talk from outsiders as fuel to achieve early season success.
KENS 5
Say what? Survey shows the Bulls merch is the top-selling NBA gear in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Well this is a head-scratcher. Texas is home to three NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets. But apparently, NBA fans in the Lone Star State are fanatics about the Chicago Bulls and scoop up all things red and black. Yes, you...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bulls
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) will look to start a new winning streak as they will host the Chicago Bulls (3-2) and welcome back DeMar DeRozan tonight at the AT&T Center. Fans can tune into KENS 5 tonight to watch all the action. GAME REWIND. The...
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 27 - Oct. 29, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
KENS 5
Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert
HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd. Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!. The band...
Comments / 0