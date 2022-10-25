ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

NY Driving Laws, One of These Actions Is Legal and One Illegal!

According to Statista, well over 12 million New Yorkers have a valid drivers license but how many of us know all the rules of the road?. If asked I wouldn't know for certain if eating while driving, for example, is legal or illegal in New York State. Turns out it's legal but you could still get a ticket if it caused a distraction to your ability to drive. Here are 2 other scenarios. You tell me, legal or illegal?
wrvo.org

Early voting begins Saturday in New York

Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
chronicle-express.com

‘New Yorkers know what Albany ignores: We’re not safe.’

It’s been an unrelenting reality for the past two years: New York is not safe. Yet Albany’s powers that be still don’t get it. Public opinion polls keep sending the message: Too many New Yorkers, in too many places throughout this state, do not feel safe where they live, work, and raise their families. Albany ignores it.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower complaint

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York says Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 following allegations the hospital knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid improperly. The whistleblower complaint is related to outpatient mental health services in which the medical claims must be filed by a...
OSWEGO, NY
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority

Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: The race to be Onondaga County's next sheriff

It’s less than two weeks to Election Day, when Onondaga County voters will cast a ballot for a new sheriff. A county chief deputy and a military veteran are running to replace Sheriff Eugene Conway. Republican Esteban Gonzalez has been with the department for nearly 30 years and has...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge

The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
CORTLAND, NY
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?

There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
Billions Coming For Road Repairs In New York

Just as winter is ready to arrive in New York State, it has been announced that millions are being made available to fix up our roads and bridges. Living in The Empire State means that most of us have heard the phrase about there only being two seasons in New York, Winter and Construction Season.
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
