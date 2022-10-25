Read full article on original website
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday. The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.
NY Lottery draws same Take 5 twice in single day
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The New York Lottery confirms that its Take 5 game hit the same 5 numbers for both its midday and evening numbers Thursday. The odds of this happening are 1 in 575,757. The numbers were 18-21-30-35-36 in both drawings and the state lottery confirms both...
No signs of repairs as Hotis Motel deadline nears
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The 30-day deadline to make repairs to the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is Friday. Last month, Jefferson County Code Enforcement condemned the property for more than half a dozen code violations. Tenants were given 30 days to vacate unless the...
VTC needs volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above. Volunteers are reimbursed...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
PAHALA, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. KHNL/KGMB reports there were about 20 small quakes at the volcano over a 24-hour period ending Thursday morning. The...
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill
HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - In 1908, the small town of Hounsfield became home to one of the most gruesome murders of the time. And it all starts with identity theft. The story starts when Mary Farmer went into Watertown to a lawyer’s office and claimed she was Sarah Brennan, who was her landlady at the time,” Jefferson County historian Toni Engleman said. “She said she wanted to deed the property to Mary Farmer, which was her.”
Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
Patrick F. Smith, 72, of Pamelia
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick F. Smith, Pamelia, passed away at home Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was 72 years old. There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home,...
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
Tenney, Holden debate issues like inflation, crime and reproductive rights
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is in just under two weeks. The two candidates for New York’s newly created 24th Congressional District met face to face Thursday for their first and only debate of election season. “I’ve worked very hard as a small business owner, also as...
