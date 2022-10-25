Read full article on original website
Richmond Heights’ failing salt storage bin leads to a request for help to Highland Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the city’s road salt storage bin in disrepair, Richmond Heights is looking to neighbor Highland Heights for some help as the snow season approaches. Richmond Heights stores its salt in a bin at its service department headquarters at 26260 Chardonview Road. The bin, which...
Medina County Park District acquires land for Little Killbuck Creek wetlands project
LODI, Ohio -- As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Medina County Park District (MCPD) are announcing their third collaborative wetlands project. The 173-acre land acquisition near Lodi in southern Medina County, made through an H2Ohio grant, will be...
Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week
LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just west of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Cleveland announces land parcel survey to identify and rehabilitate buildings with toxic lead
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The city of Cleveland and Western Reserve Land Conservancy announced on Friday that they will once again partner to survey and analyze nearly 170,000 land parcels in Cleveland, with the hopes that they will be able to identify properties in need of rehabilitation, lead abatement, code violations and demolition.
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio
Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
The Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building is up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is up for sale, with hopes of attracting close to $100 million. The Flats at the East Bank, which houses restaurants and 240 apartments on upper floors, is now on...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Garfield Heights man charged in 10 armed stick-ups of Cleveland and Shaker Heights stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is charged with using a gun to rob 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights during a three-week spree last December, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Friday. A 14-count federal indictment accuses Lawrence Sturdivant, 32,...
Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival scheduled for November in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Platform Beer Co. is set to host Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The fest, which is free, will showcase fermented foods and beverages. It will run noon to 8 p.m. at Phunkenship, Platform’s dedicated sour-production and taphouse.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Chagrin’s juried art show celebrates 51st year: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Valley Art Center (VAC) presents its annual juried art exhibition from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 4) with an opening reception for the public to view the 48 accepted works by local and regional artists in a variety of media and styles. The exhibition will...
