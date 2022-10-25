Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
SHEFFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts. Three people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the crash. None of the victims' names have been released at this time.
Chief Eric Munson of the Sheffield Police says it was raining at the time of the accident, and fog did not appear to be a factor. The accident is still under investigation at this time.
