Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
One shot in possible argument at San Juan apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a shooting in a San Juan apartment complex located at 6595 San Juan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When arriving at the...
Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Friday morning to a house fire in the Brentwood area. JFRD said crews responded to the 300 block of West 21st Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The house sustained fire, water, and smoke damage, JFRD said.
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
Jacksonville police: Man dead after being shot outside Commonwealth Avenue business where he worked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was shot Thursday morning outside of a business where he worked. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to the 6900 block of Commonwealth Avenue to reports of a person shot just before noon.
Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
News4Jax.com
Woman fatally shot, man found wounded in parking lot of Southside office complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No suspects are believed to be outstanding after a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of an office complex on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
Police: Jacksonville Beach trampoline park vandalized, closed until further notice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Altitude Trampoline Park on Jacksonville Beach is closed until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. "I came in to open the park and discovered that it had been vandalized pretty badly...
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
Property owner of Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues in jail in Clay County
Action News Jax has learned that the owner of a recently condemned property in Jacksonville is in jail in Clay County. Brian Lozito, 53, was arrested for violation of probation. He was originally arrested in 2019 for child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021. >>>...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
Investigates: ‘Now I’m terrified to walk my dog:’ Current dog attack laws have more bark than bite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets are members of the family who we try to protect, but Action News Jax Ben Becker found out current laws that are supposed to protect you and your pet from a dog attack have more bark than bite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
