News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

