Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 moved indoors due to inclement weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will be indoors this year due to inclement weather. According to the city of Cape Girardeau, they are re-designing the event and will no longer be closing Spanish Street on Sunday, October 30 to host it Trunk-or-Treat-style. Instead, they say...
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year. On November 12, CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m.
