ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Deniers: a KNX News Original Series

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrcFu_0imGwJlW00

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — Since the 2020 election, an undercurrent of American politics has been what many call "the big lie:" the idea that the results were illegitimate. Candidates from coast to coast have embraced this falsehood — some more openly than others. We wanted to know where those running for office in Southern California stand, so Craig Fiegener asked them.

Listen to the three-part KNX News original series, "The Deniers."

Want to hear more? Listen to the extended audio for all three parts below!

The music in “The Deniers” includes “Money” by Pink Floyd, “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People, and “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister. All three songs were recorded on July 22, 2022, during Donald Trump’s political rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Craig Fiegener covered the event live from Arizona on KNX News 97.1 FM.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems

IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

These are the best Halloween events in Southern California

With Halloween right around the corner, those looking to celebrate the best of spooky season still have time to squeeze in some frightful fun this weekend. We’ve rounded up a variety of free and ticketed events from pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating to carnival rides, haunted mazes and Día de los Muertos celebrations. Los Angeles Día […]
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
knewsradio.com

Father Arrested In Running Springs

A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy