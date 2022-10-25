Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured, Including Firefighter, After Blaze at East Hartford Multi-Family Home
Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a multi-family home in East Hartford Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Main Street for a working fire a little after 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews found a person outside the...
westernmassnews.com
Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves
(WGGB/WSHM) - Fall leaf cleanup is a seasonal ritual for many people, but some experts say you may want to think twice before rushing out with your rake. It’s that time of year again. Green lawns are now covered in hues of yellow, orange, and red from leaves that have fallen. As landscapers and homeowners alike rush out to clean-up, some experts said it may be best to keep leaves on the ground. That’s because about eight million leaves end up in landfills, according to the National Audubon Society. Once in landfills, leaves often don’t receive enough oxygen needed to decompose and will end up releasing large amounts of methane.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown to Opt Out of Accessory Apartment Law, Draft Town Regulations
MIDDLETOWN – Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they intend to opt out of the state’s new rules for accessory apartments “for the right reasons,” promising a rewrite of the city’s own accessory dwelling regulations will come first. Towns and cities have until...
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Waterbury police investigating fatal crash after car found in wooded area
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. Police said just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road for the report of a car in a wooded area off a roadway. Two people were found inside the car at […]
News 12
3 Connecticut college students killed in van crash in Massachusetts, university officials say
Three Connecticut college students were killed after their van crashed with a pickup truck in Massachusetts, university officials say. The crash happened on Tuesday morning in the town of Sheffield. The two University of New Haven and one Sacred Heart University students who were killed were among seven people that...
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
2 University of New Haven students killed, 4 others injured in Massachusetts crash
Three people have died and five others were injured in a two car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield Tuesday morning.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate After Finding Grenade in Watertown
Police are conducting an investigation after finding an inert grenade in Watertown Wednesday night. Multiple roads in Watertown were blocked off, but have since reopened. An utility crew and police officer in the Main Street area found the grenade. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to...
Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
trumbulltimes.com
How Hartford is responding to numerous housing complaints
HARTFORD — Two weeks after dozens of city residents aired grievances about the lack of housing inspectors and other related complaints during a public meeting, local leaders introduced a plan this week aimed at addressing their concerns. The resolution, introduced by eight of the nine City Council members, calls...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Benefit Concert Held Honoring Fallen Bristol Police Officers
For country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks, law enforcement has represented an important part of his life. Oaks had officers in his family and was a cadet when he was younger. His song “He Bleeds Blue” paying tribute to the sacrifices of police officers across the country.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
Comments / 1