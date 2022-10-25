ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westernmassnews.com

Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves

(WGGB/WSHM) - Fall leaf cleanup is a seasonal ritual for many people, but some experts say you may want to think twice before rushing out with your rake. It’s that time of year again. Green lawns are now covered in hues of yellow, orange, and red from leaves that have fallen. As landscapers and homeowners alike rush out to clean-up, some experts said it may be best to keep leaves on the ground. That’s because about eight million leaves end up in landfills, according to the National Audubon Society. Once in landfills, leaves often don’t receive enough oxygen needed to decompose and will end up releasing large amounts of methane.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate After Finding Grenade in Watertown

Police are conducting an investigation after finding an inert grenade in Watertown Wednesday night. Multiple roads in Watertown were blocked off, but have since reopened. An utility crew and police officer in the Main Street area found the grenade. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to...
WATERTOWN, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

How Hartford is responding to numerous housing complaints

HARTFORD — Two weeks after dozens of city residents aired grievances about the lack of housing inspectors and other related complaints during a public meeting, local leaders introduced a plan this week aimed at addressing their concerns. The resolution, introduced by eight of the nine City Council members, calls...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

