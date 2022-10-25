Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt in stoppage time as Wolves battled to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.A Ruben Neves cracker had secured a point for Wolves after Ben Mee had given the Bees the lead in west London.But veteran striker Costa took exception to being marked by Mee in stoppage time and was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley.Madley, officiating in the Premier League for the first time since he was sacked more than four years ago for apparently mocking a disabled person, checked his pitchside monitor before giving Costa his marching orders.It was...

25 MINUTES AGO