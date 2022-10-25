Read full article on original website
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York could become first state with a ‘Right to Repair’ law for electronic devices
After passing with near unanimous support in both houses of the state Legislature, a bill that would allow New Yorkers to repair their electronic devices has not become law as it awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany, said the...
New York Attorney General Sues Real-Estate Management Firm
It was announced yesterday, October 25th, that New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Greenland Property Services LLC and its related entities (Green National) for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her office earlier this year. Attorney General James Sues Landlord for Failing to Address Building...
Gotham Gazette
Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race
Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
New York State Senator Caught on ‘Hot Mic’ Accidentally
Things are going 'downhill'. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand welcomed President Biden as he got off Air Force One yesterday in New York. Schumer was caught on a hot mic talking to President Biden admitting something. Now, it was not anything that...
Micron would get $284M property tax break under proposed deal with Onondaga County, records show
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology Inc. would save nearly $284 million under a proposed 49-year property tax deal with Onondaga County for its planned $100 billion computer chip plant in Clay, records show. The Idaho-based maker of computer memory would pay $84.5 million in local property taxes over 49...
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
Colleges Across New York State Offering 2 Week No-Fee Applications
SUNY college campuses all over New York State have announced a way for you to save money, and to apply for college. SUNY has announced that between October 25th 2022 and November 6th 2022, they have dropped all application fees for all campuses. They have done this in an effort to make the process more accessible for anyone to apply for colleges.
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
Oneida County Prescription Drug Take Back To Stop Addiction Before It Starts
This is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home without having to drive them to a drop-off location. With the nation still in the grip an opioid drug use and overdose epidemic, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force will mail drug disposal bags to your home, and the disposal bags are available for pickup at a drive-thru event this Saturday, October 29 - which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York
The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
