ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws

With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
NEW YORK STATE
Gotham Gazette

Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
WIBX 950

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
WIBX 950

Colleges Across New York State Offering 2 Week No-Fee Applications

SUNY college campuses all over New York State have announced a way for you to save money, and to apply for college. SUNY has announced that between October 25th 2022 and November 6th 2022, they have dropped all application fees for all campuses. They have done this in an effort to make the process more accessible for anyone to apply for colleges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBX 950

Oneida County Prescription Drug Take Back To Stop Addiction Before It Starts

This is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home without having to drive them to a drop-off location. With the nation still in the grip an opioid drug use and overdose epidemic, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force will mail drug disposal bags to your home, and the disposal bags are available for pickup at a drive-thru event this Saturday, October 29 - which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy