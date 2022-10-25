Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout
One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Carbondale Police also arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
KFVS12
Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau finds new home 2 years after devastating fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After losing their place of worship to arson, members of a southeast Missouri Islamic Center found a new home. In April 2020 an arsonist set fire to the mosque on Northwest End Boulevard. The Islamic Center is now located in a building that used to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Chuck E. Cheese hosting Halloween-themed 'Sensory Sensitive Sunday' on Oct. 30
PADUCAH — Chuck E. Cheese will open two hours early on Oct. 30 for a Halloween-themed sensory-friendly experience. According to a Friday release, children will be able to enjoy a quieter dining experience with more relaxed entertainment and dimmed lighting. Kids in costume will be provided with sugar-free candy as well.
kbsi23.com
4 parks in Cape Girardeau closed for Urban Deer Hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four parks in Cape Girardeau are closed for the Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunt. Those parks include Delaware Park, Twin Trees Park, Cape Rock Lower Circle and Fountain Park. The parks are all marked with No Trespassing signs. The parks will remain closed until...
KFVS12
River levels expected to rise around Tower Rock
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Record lows on the Mississippi River have visitors flocking to explore Tower Rock in Perry County, Missouri, but this may soon change. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the water levels around the large limestone attraction are expected to rise by the weekend.
KFVS12
Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Carbondale's police chief says help...
KFVS12
Rubber ducky derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) was a success. The 8th Annual PaDucky Derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky. Participants of the derby raced 20,000 rubber...
KFVS12
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago brings a retired Texas doctor to the Heartland to say thank you. “Hello. Hello.”. Dr. Jim Travis has a warm greeting for the small group gathered at the...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/27
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1
PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
KFVS12
New Missouri early voting law
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
