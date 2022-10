Recently, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-Port Washington) hosted a press event at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park, NY with Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman, and local electric vehicle (EV) drivers to announce the Power Up in a Park Initiative that will bring 30 new electric vehicle charging stations to 7 community parks in the Town of North Hempstead. This is the first major investment in public charging stations on Nassau County's North Shore, and it was made possible by a $500,000 grant secured by Senator Kaplan.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO