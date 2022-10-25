Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa funding Bowers Park upgrades, school coaches, Chamber consulting
TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa had some great news this week for three local agencies. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved nearly $1 million in funding Tuesday between the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. PARA is getting...
wvua23.com
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
wvua23.com
After fire displaces mom, 6 children, VFW steps up to help
Until last week, Rita Saxon lived in a mobile home in Coaling with her six children. But on Oct. 18, their lives changed forever. “Last Tuesday, my home was lost to a dryer fire,” Saxon said. Several of her children were inside at the time, but no one was injured.
wvua23.com
West Alabama CEOs come together, build with Habitat for Humanity
TUSCALOOSA– When you think CEOs of large companies you probably think of people who never get their hands dirty. Wednesday was an exception for plenty of local business leaders. Each year, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invites CEOs from some of the area’s largest and best-known companies to help build...
wvua23.com
Need a new roof? Habitat for Humanity might be able to help
Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is expanding its roof replacement program. The replacement program isn’t new, but it is expanding with the help of Strengthen Alabama Homes. Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties are already covered, and Habitat is expanding into Greene and Hale counties. Homeowners can apply for as much as...
wvua23.com
Hale County looks to clinch playoff spot vs Gordo
The Hale County Wildcats never lost sight of their primary goal. With a win over Gordo in the final week of the regular season, Hale County will clinch a playoff berth in Class 4A. For that reason, Hale County Football Head Coach Ryan Locke says his program is treating this week “like a playoff game”.
