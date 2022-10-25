HAVERHILL -- Dee O'Neil says she took plenty of photos to have evidence of what is likely hazardous waste dumped at St James Cemetery in Haverhill. The debris includes plastic 55-gallon drums, oil cans, and cleaning solvents. "Seeing what was out there, I was very concerned," Dee told WBZ-TV's I-Team. "You're probably 15 feet from a flowing river right here." That is the Little River, which flows into the Merrimac River. "This is not typical cemetery waste, by no means." The cemetery is one of three in Haverhill owned by the Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston. When Dee discovered...

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO