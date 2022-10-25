The applicant was requesting to amend the Pelican Sound zoning and master concept plan to allow for pickleball facilities within the golf maintenance and storage area. They will be installing an 8-foot-tall fence and gates covered with sound deadening material and the players will be using “quiet” or “green zone” equipment. The schedule for play will be between 8 a.m. and dusk. No lighting of the facilities is involved.

ESTERO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO