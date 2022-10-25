Read full article on original website
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian exploded
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion
Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile laundromat serving Fort Myers Beach beginning Sunday
A mobile laundromat will provide free laundry washing to members of the Fort Myers Beach community beginning on Sunday and running through Saturday. The mobile laundromat will be at 5669 Estero Blvd between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a press release. The service will be offered at no...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
Marco Island waiving fees for Hurricane Ian damage repairs
Marco Island City Council voted to temporarily waive permit fees for repairs caused by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
Five animals rescued from apartment fire in Fort Myers
Three dogs and two cats were rescued from an apartment complex in Fort Myers today after a unit caught fire
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor holding service on church front porch after being damaged by Ian
The Cape Coral Community Church, gutted by Hurricane Ian, is doing its best to pick up the pieces and carry on despite not having a sanctuary they are still holding services every week. They’ve been forced to worship on the front porch because of the damage caused by Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Officials provide contradicting statements about North Fort Myers shelter conditions
A hurricane shelter in North Fort Myers has received complaints about dirty living conditions, and now there are apparent contradictions from officials in charge of the shelter. People living at the old Publix in North Fort Myers say the shelter is crowded and are concerned about mold. WINK News received...
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach
A temporary emergency room has been opened on Fort Myers Beach for people in need of emergency medical care. The temporary location is at 6890 Estero Boulevard and is open 24/7 for anyone in Fort Myers Beach. The Town Of Fort Myers Beach says the emergency room will be collecting...
Leap in debris removal expected as Lee County residents push for a faster pace
On Wednesday, Lee County Leaders told Fox 4, that county contractors anticipate 80% of the debris that's on the ground will be picked up within the next 30 days.
WINKNEWS.com
River’s Edge community in North Fort Myers looking for solution to growing debris pile
The River’s Edge community on West North Shore Avenue in North Fort Myers is struggling with an ever-growing pile of storm debris. Nicolas Imbriaco lives in the community and is frustrated and wants to see all the debris gone or at least get an answer as to when it will be.
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
estero-fl.gov
Pelican Sound, Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Donuts and Oak & Stone restaurant presented to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022
The applicant was requesting to amend the Pelican Sound zoning and master concept plan to allow for pickleball facilities within the golf maintenance and storage area. They will be installing an 8-foot-tall fence and gates covered with sound deadening material and the players will be using “quiet” or “green zone” equipment. The schedule for play will be between 8 a.m. and dusk. No lighting of the facilities is involved.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers community getting donations to help recover from Ian
Water, baby supplies, bedding and more are all going to a Fort Myers community that is in real need of it. Homes on Unique Circle in Lee County were devastated by the storm, and a lot of people are trying to recover. Ellen Baker posted on the Nextdoor app pleading...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Lighthouse gets its leg back, construction continues
The leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse was found in pieces last weekend. Now crews are working to put it back together as soon as possible. The lighthouse took quite a punch from Hurricane Ian. One of its legs was broken into four pieces and its staircase foundation was swept away.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
WINKNEWS.com
Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke
You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
