Marco Island, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion

Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile laundromat serving Fort Myers Beach beginning Sunday

A mobile laundromat will provide free laundry washing to members of the Fort Myers Beach community beginning on Sunday and running through Saturday. The mobile laundromat will be at 5669 Estero Blvd between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a press release. The service will be offered at no...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach recovery progress

Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach

A temporary emergency room has been opened on Fort Myers Beach for people in need of emergency medical care. The temporary location is at 6890 Estero Boulevard and is open 24/7 for anyone in Fort Myers Beach. The Town Of Fort Myers Beach says the emergency room will be collecting...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
estero-fl.gov

Pelican Sound, Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Donuts and Oak & Stone restaurant presented to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The applicant was requesting to amend the Pelican Sound zoning and master concept plan to allow for pickleball facilities within the golf maintenance and storage area. They will be installing an 8-foot-tall fence and gates covered with sound deadening material and the players will be using “quiet” or “green zone” equipment. The schedule for play will be between 8 a.m. and dusk. No lighting of the facilities is involved.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Lighthouse gets its leg back, construction continues

The leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse was found in pieces last weekend. Now crews are working to put it back together as soon as possible. The lighthouse took quite a punch from Hurricane Ian. One of its legs was broken into four pieces and its staircase foundation was swept away.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke

You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian

Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
FORT MYERS, FL

