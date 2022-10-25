ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail

Osawatomie, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Representative Sharice Davids announced a $24.8 million federal grant awarded to improve the Flint Hills Trail. The grant is a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” or RAISE grant, aimed to help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles on the trail from Council Grove to Herington.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

High school football playoffs get underway in KC metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football playoffs began with a few games Thursday night and continue Friday. Here are matchups across the metro in Kansas and Missouri. Game can be seen on YouTube at Warrior Pride Booster Club. Truman at Raytown. William Chrisman at Platte County. Park Hill...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A seasonal, fall day in store for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The area of low pressure deepening to the south today and providing a small opportunity for light showers this morning will remain south through the weekend. It will begin to swing across the state of Texas and begin to shift northeast around Texarkana. During this...
TEXAS STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A dry Halloween will be followed by a brief temperature warm up

Clouds stick around this evening as a storm system continues to pass to our south and east. A few light showers are possible overnight into early Sunday mainly closer to central Missouri but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in parts of the metro. Temperatures should return to the middle 60s by the afternoon with a warming trend arriving on Monday.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy