ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove Schools receive over $5 million earmarked for electric buses

GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses. In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Murder suspect extradited back to McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in southwest Missouri. Thursday, McDonald County deputies travelled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond. Wynn is scheduled to be...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Inside the Crowder College/Neosho Police Department partnership

NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Hundreds of kids in costumes attend JHS trick-or-treat

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids from all over Joplin got a pre-Halloween candy fix tonight (10/27). Students from Joplin High School hosted a trick-or-treat night for the younger ones that attend Joplin’s elementary and middle schools. Nearly 1,000 kids in costume, along with their parents traveled the halls of...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“Big Pumpkin Lab” is now a tradition at Steadley Elementary

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Gourd” news! 3rd graders at Steadley Elementary participated in their “Big Pumpkin Lab” today. They estimated the height and weight of pumpkins, the number of ribs each one had, as well as the number of seeds inside each one, before they got inside of them.
CARTHAGE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy