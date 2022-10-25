Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
Related
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous
ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
Grove Schools receive over $5 million earmarked for electric buses
GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses. In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools...
Benton County, Arkansas jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty in murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury found Zachary Harlan guilty of murder shortly after noon on Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018. Harlan was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for capitol murder. “He got what...
Murder suspect extradited back to McDonald County
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in southwest Missouri. Thursday, McDonald County deputies travelled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond. Wynn is scheduled to be...
Inside the Crowder College/Neosho Police Department partnership
NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
Hundreds of kids in costumes attend JHS trick-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids from all over Joplin got a pre-Halloween candy fix tonight (10/27). Students from Joplin High School hosted a trick-or-treat night for the younger ones that attend Joplin’s elementary and middle schools. Nearly 1,000 kids in costume, along with their parents traveled the halls of...
Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
“Big Pumpkin Lab” is now a tradition at Steadley Elementary
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Gourd” news! 3rd graders at Steadley Elementary participated in their “Big Pumpkin Lab” today. They estimated the height and weight of pumpkins, the number of ribs each one had, as well as the number of seeds inside each one, before they got inside of them.
