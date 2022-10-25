Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
District XI High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Schedule - 10/27/2022
High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Schedule - 10/27/2022. Updated Scores and Schedule for Schuylkill County teams competing in the District XI High School Volleyball Playoffs. Thursday, October 27th, 2022. 1A. Nativity BVM - 3 Tri-Valley - 0 Marian Catholic - 3 Mahanoy Area - 0 2A. Panther Valley -...
abc27.com
Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central in Week 10
(WHTM) — Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central 21-17 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
Times News
Regular season ends with Rivalry Week
It’s the last week of the regular season, which for many teams means Rivalry Week. Jim Thorpe and Lehighton meet in their annual clash, while Tamaqua and Panther Valley will battle it out for bragging rights. Pleasant Valley and Stroudsburg will also tussle in a Monroe County encounter. In...
Montoursville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Selinsgrove, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
easternpafootball.com
Southern closes season with road win
SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Reported Missing
A Pottsville man has been reported missing since Saturday. The Pottsville Bureau of Police is attempting to locate Zachary Vidal, 27, of Pottsville. Zachary was last seen Saturday, October 22, 2022, by a friend of the family. If anybody has seen Zachary or know his whereabouts, please contact the Pottsville...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Motorcycle Crash near Minersville
As of 6:15pm, Thursday, Valley Road in Cass Township is closed due to a fatal crash. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called 1298 Valley Road, in Cass Township near Minersville, in the area of Hammer's Towing, for a motorcycle accident with high mechanism. According to 911 communication, the crash involved...
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Cass Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Cass Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred as William Flynn Jr., 60, of Branch Township was traveling north on Valley Road in a Ram 2500 and Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville was traveling south on a Harley-Davidson Sportster.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Law Enforcement Participating in National Drug Take Back Day Today
Schuylkill County Sheriff Joe Groody, Schuylkill County Drug and Alcohol and local Law Enforcement have announced they are participating in the National Drug Take Back Day, on Saturday October 29th, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The following locations will be collection sites around Schuylkill County:. Ashland Police...
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash
Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
