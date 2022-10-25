Jules Bass, Producer and Director Known for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ Dies at 87

For better or worse, 2022 has been the year of Florence Pugh. “Don’t Worry Darling” reached a level of pop culture relevance that most arthouse films can only dream of, with film festival attendees and celebrity gossip addicts hanging on every detail of the rumored feud between Pugh and her director and co-star Olivia Wilde. But while the film’s reviews were mixed, nobody denied that Pugh gave a phenomenal performance in the lead role. Captivating industry observers while having the acting chops to justify the attention is the stuff that movie stars are made of. Pugh won’t be leaving the limelight any...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO