California State

CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | Donkeys, GOPers & Halloweens ago…

Yipes, we’re in this netherworld, stuck between Halloween and a big election. Best way to relieve the stress, I feel, is to hop aboard a noble steed and visit the back trails of yesteryear. This morning, we’ll investigate some local devil winds and our connections with Death Valley. We’ll...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’

The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Gene Dorio | The Forgotten Homebound

As we age, options to sustain quality of life lessen. Bodily functions become difficult to control, mobility diminishes, senses can be dulled, while some of us may have inherited poor genes. All of which might force us to be homebound. Yet, older adults still persevere and take prescribed medication, try...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
signalscv.com

Remembering Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter: A medical pioneer in the SCV

Those who knew Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter well said he was one of most influential people who ever lived in the Santa Clarita Valley. Leiter, who died on Sept. 30, was described as hard-working, compassionate, very intelligent, and, to his children, a great and loving father. “He was just a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday

A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE

