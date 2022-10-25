Read full article on original website
Related
Latest polls show Californians have made decisions on major ballot measures
(KTXL) — As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures. All kinds of propositions are on the ballot, including a pair of sports betting measures and one that would tax the wealthy to raise funds […]
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Donkeys, GOPers & Halloweens ago…
Yipes, we’re in this netherworld, stuck between Halloween and a big election. Best way to relieve the stress, I feel, is to hop aboard a noble steed and visit the back trails of yesteryear. This morning, we’ll investigate some local devil winds and our connections with Death Valley. We’ll...
signalscv.com
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
signalscv.com
Gene Dorio | The Forgotten Homebound
As we age, options to sustain quality of life lessen. Bodily functions become difficult to control, mobility diminishes, senses can be dulled, while some of us may have inherited poor genes. All of which might force us to be homebound. Yet, older adults still persevere and take prescribed medication, try...
signalscv.com
35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Allegations of corruption in LA County sheriff's race swirl as race heats up
As the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna heats up, recent allegations claim Villanueva was giving preferential treatment to those who contributed to his campaign.
NBC Los Angeles
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
Bakersfield Channel
New law will prohibit employment discrimination for marijuana use in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed AB 2188, a new law that will prohibit employers in the state from discriminating against current employees and job applicants who use marijuana in their personal time. This law will take effect in early 2024. Cristian Ramirez is an...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
signalscv.com
Remembering Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter: A medical pioneer in the SCV
Those who knew Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter well said he was one of most influential people who ever lived in the Santa Clarita Valley. Leiter, who died on Sept. 30, was described as hard-working, compassionate, very intelligent, and, to his children, a great and loving father. “He was just a...
KTLA.com
More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday
A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
Comments / 0