Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Remembering Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter: A medical pioneer in the SCV
Those who knew Dr. Lawrence R. Leiter well said he was one of most influential people who ever lived in the Santa Clarita Valley. Leiter, who died on Sept. 30, was described as hard-working, compassionate, very intelligent, and, to his children, a great and loving father. “He was just a...
signalscv.com
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
signalscv.com
Gene Dorio | The Forgotten Homebound
As we age, options to sustain quality of life lessen. Bodily functions become difficult to control, mobility diminishes, senses can be dulled, while some of us may have inherited poor genes. All of which might force us to be homebound. Yet, older adults still persevere and take prescribed medication, try...
aidshealth.org
Supervisor Kathryn Barger ‘AWOL on STDs,’ says New AHF Ad
In an advocacy ad set to run Sunday, October 30 in the Pasadena Star-News, AHF faults L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for doing very little on public health and sexually transmitted diseases since taking office; her 5th Supervisorial District now has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, Chlamydia and monkeypox.
signalscv.com
Child & Family Center announces selection of new CEO
The Child & Family Center’s board of directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as the organization’s new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014. Buckstead will begin her role on Nov. 14. Aschoff will continue in an advisory capacity as CEO emeritus throughout the...
signalscv.com
35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
spectrumnews1.com
3 experts speak about Asian voting power in District 45
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The Democratic Congressional Campaign committee announced earlier this year it would make a seven-figure investment to reach Asian voters in California. The Republican National Committee has opened several Asian Pacific American community centers across Orange County to recruit volunteers for voter outreach to support its...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown
In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Has Its Sights On This OC School Board
A conservative parent group is hoping to gain a lock on the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board by ousting two longtime incumbents.
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
Effort to Recall Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Filed
A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed.
signalscv.com
Kid Flix is on air
Placerita Junior High School students run broadcast program for their community. Early Tuesday morning, the sun slowly warmed up Placerita Junior High School students as seventh and eighth graders trickled in for the school day. Students wore their sweaters and warm jackets. Some students ran onto campus. Others walked sluggishly...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Donkeys, GOPers & Halloweens ago…
Yipes, we’re in this netherworld, stuck between Halloween and a big election. Best way to relieve the stress, I feel, is to hop aboard a noble steed and visit the back trails of yesteryear. This morning, we’ll investigate some local devil winds and our connections with Death Valley. We’ll...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
signalscv.com
College Briefs for Oct. 27
Chase Eisenberg, a nursing major from Stevenson Ranch, has earned the honor of placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
Protesters kept waiting outside LA City Council meeting
The Los Angeles City Council held its meeting Friday without interruption from protesters, as people who had gathered outside City Hall demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in City Hall racism scandal were not allowed in due to what officials claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
Gavin Newsom has quietly constructed one of the biggest digital forces in politics
The governor has 6 million emails and 1.5 million phone numbers. It’s a massive tool, and it’s led to a logical question: What will he do with it after the midterms?
Comments / 0