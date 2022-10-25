Read full article on original website
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
Dragon Ball Z Fan Creates Shonen Horror Movie Poster
Dragon Ball Z's villains have been quite scary in their own right, with the recent video game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, making good use of this fact by having players take on the role of some classic antagonists as they hunt players in a digital domain. Perhaps none are creepier than Cell in his first form, with the biological nightmare from Dr. Gero absorbing the life force of normal citizens to help in raising his own power level. Now, one artistic fan has imagined Cell premiering in his own horror movie just in time for Halloween.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever
Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Officials: Dozens crushed by large crowd at Halloween celebration in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — A Halloween celebration in South Korea’s capital reportedly turned deadly Saturday night as at least 50 people were in cardiac arrest and others were feared dead after being crushed by a crowd. Officials said there were 100,000 people attending the festivities in Seoul, which...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
A Viral TikTok Theory Said The Best Chinese Restaurants Are Always Rated 3.5 Stars On Yelp, So I Tested The Theory To Judge How Legit It Is
Freddie Wong's 3.5-star Chinese restaurant theory is quite compelling.
Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star
The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.
Steam Users Think Controversial Game Is Coming Back
A controversial Steam game previously removed from the PC digital storefront may be returning in the future, or at least that's what some PC gamers think following the discovery of one eagled-eyed fan. Compared to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo -- and other PC storefront competitors like Epic Games Store and GOG -- Valve is pretty Laissez-faire when it comes to its storefront. Rarely is a game removed from Steam once it has been uploaded and released. It does happen though, and one of the most prominent cases of it happening involves a game called Devotion.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
