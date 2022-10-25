The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.

