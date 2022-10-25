ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger Styles Knit Minidress with Houndstooth Coat & Prada Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show

By Joce Blake
 3 days ago

Diane Kruger stopped by the “Today” show studio in New York City to talk about her new children’s book, “A Name From the Sky.”

The fashion-forward A-lister looked casually chic in a Self-Portrait ribbed-knit minidress for the occasion. The black dress featured a bow detailing below the neckline, white accents, and flap pockets. Kruger wore a long-line houndstooth coat over the frock, keeping the look all black and white. She added a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, giving a retro touch to her outfit.

Kruger slipped on a pair of Prada slingback pumps with chic black socks. These $1,200 shoes feature a screen-printed leather triangle logo, leather slingback straps, a rubber-shell sole, and a kitten heel reaching 1.7″, slightly helping to elevate the look.

Usually, the German-American actress can be found in a pair of killer pumps taking her to new heights. She recently wore a stunning pair of Alaïa Caur PVC and patent leather pumps to the Walk of Fame Star Ceremony with a Self-Portrait Double-Breasted Houndstooth blazer Minidress and a Prada brushed leather tote.

Earlier this year, she showed her unwavering love for slingbacks in a pair of The Attico Venus Satin Slingback Pumps coupled with a Brandon Maxwell Strapless Swirl Dress.

As a new mom, Kruger talked with the “Today” show about her new book. The children’s book is described as an “enchanting story about how learning the meaning of her name changed her life — and how our names can help us find our own special powers.”

PHOTOS: Diane Kruger’s Red Carpet Shoe Style

