ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball lottery grows to $700 million

By Daniel Griffin, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NB2kB_0imGuMLH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth $625 million, but no one matched all of the numbers.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and an estimated $700 million awaits the lucky player.

The cash option for Monday’s drawing was an estimated $299.8 million. Wednesday’s cash option is an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number was 16 and the Power Play was 4X.

These are the largest unclaimed Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Monday’s jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot – $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

Actor Leslie Jordan dies in crash: reports

Three tickets – sold in New York, South Carolina and Texas – matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing , with each ticket worth $1 million.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CDC map shows flu activity spiking in Alabama

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 7 years in prison for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Quincy T. Doss, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to loan fraud related to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy