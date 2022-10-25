ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes unite on ‘The Voice’ as Ohio singer Ian Harrison joins Team Legend

By Stephanie Thompson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a dramatic turn of events on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Columbus singer Ian Harrison learned that he would be moving on to the show’s Knockout Rounds.

Harrison first appeared on the Season 22 premiere in September making it through the Blind Auditions with his soulful rendition of Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” and joining Gwen Stefani’s team.

Monday Harrison competed in the Battle Rounds , where he was pitted against teammate Alyssa Witrado of Fresno, California. The pair belted out a fiery duet of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which received a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Unfortunately for Harrison, Stefani chose Witrado to stay on her team, effectively sending the Lewis Center singer home.

“I ended up going with Alyssa because I think that she has such stage presence,” Stefani explained. “I’m excited to see how far she comes on the show. She’s very likable, she’s very lovable actually, and she’s kind of a full package.”

However, as each coach has the opportunity to steal an artist from another team in the Battle Rounds, Harrison had a chance to remain in the competition. And before Harrison could finish thanking Stefani for the opportunity, fellow Ohioan John Legend hit his buzzer stealing the central Ohio vocalist.

“Ian’s from my hometown, my home area, and it’s time to come on home Ian,” Legend said to Harrison. “I really love your voice and I loved you in the Blinds and I would love to have you on my team and I think you’re fantastic.”

“I mean, this is so exciting, thank you so much,” replied Harrison.

Harrison also added some praise for his fellow Buckeye.

“I love the fact he’s from Ohio,” said Harrison. “I follow him on almost every social media because I think he’s incredible.”

WDTN

