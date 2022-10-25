Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
WDSU
Louisiana Amendment 7: Why leaders want you to vote 'No' when you go to the polls
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters will find an amendment on their ballot in November that has caused some confusion, even with the state representative who backed it. Louisiana Amendment 7 would remove the exception in the prohibition of involuntary servitude. What is involuntary servitude?. According to the Department...
KNOE TV8
Election day information: How to find your sample voting ballot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner, and you might be wondering what exactly is on the ballot. Various things that would be specialized to your area could be on your ballot. For example, if you live in Lincoln Parish, you cannot vote for a candidate running for a position in Ouachita Parish.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mike “Coach” McConathy Announces His Candidacy for State Senate District 31
Long time Northwestern State University coaching legend Mike McConathy announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate seat being vacated by the current Senator, Louie Bernard. McConathy made his announcement at a campaign kickoff event at the Natchitoches Events Center, Thursday, October 27. A crowd of supporters gathered around the...
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
KNOE TV8
WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
KNOE TV8
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
KNOE TV8
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
