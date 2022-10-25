ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
KNOE TV8

Election day information: How to find your sample voting ballot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner, and you might be wondering what exactly is on the ballot. Various things that would be specialized to your area could be on your ballot. For example, if you live in Lincoln Parish, you cannot vote for a candidate running for a position in Ouachita Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Mike “Coach” McConathy Announces His Candidacy for State Senate District 31

Long time Northwestern State University coaching legend Mike McConathy announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate seat being vacated by the current Senator, Louie Bernard. McConathy made his announcement at a campaign kickoff event at the Natchitoches Events Center, Thursday, October 27. A crowd of supporters gathered around the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
WEST MONROE, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy