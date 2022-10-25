ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Phone call scam circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone calls to scam residents of the community. The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases

TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH

