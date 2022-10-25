Read full article on original website
Related
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
TROY — Two men have been arrested on charges accusing them of being involved in the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and surrounding areas. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are in the county jail.
Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search
A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General in Moraine.
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office receives technology upgrade
The updated technology will allow law enforcement to continue to protect the community from convicted offenders, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Man in jail after SWAT involved in standoff at residence in East Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been taken to jail after a regional SWAT team responded to the scene at an address in the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard Friday night on the report of a male who was making threats. >> Educators in southern Ohio working to respond to...
Search underway for Miami County trailer theft suspects
Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.
Phone call scam circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says
DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone calls to scam residents of the community. The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
Dayton man indicted for shooting woman in ear
The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.
8 injured after crash involving school buses on I-75 in Butler County
Multiple buses were involved in a crash on I-75 NB on Friday in Butler County.
1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
‘Look for the cars with the stars’ for free Halloween treats, Miami County Sheriff’s Office said
DAYTON — Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed throughout unincorporated neighborhoods and villages throughout the county to ensure community safety as well as hand out free treats for Beggar’s Night. Deputies will pass out treats Thursday, October 27th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m....
Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam
MIAIMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community. The department said in recent days an unknown caller has been contacting residents telling them that they have failed to report for jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a bond.
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Man sentenced to prison for deadly punch at Dayton grocery store
DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for causing the death of another man during a fight in 2020. Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr., 49, was sentenced to serve at least 11 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Comments / 0