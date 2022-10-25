ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack in Missouri

By Russell Colburn, Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Dulle
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waKR8_0imGtoti00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. ( WDAF ) — A driver delivering for Amazon was found dead after a suspected dog attack in Missouri on Monday night.

Ray County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house off Highway O for several hours in the area of Excelsior Springs.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead in the front yard.

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

The sheriff’s office said the victim had injuries consistent with an animal attack, and two dogs that appeared to be aggressive were spotted at the scene.

Deputies shot one dog outside, after which it went inside the home through a dog door. The fire department said they could hear dogs in the house.

The sheriff and two others went inside the house and killed both dogs.

The sheriff’s office could not immediately confirm whether the dogs were the cause of death but said the animals acted aggressively toward deputies.

Dayton man accused of stabbing officer pleads not guilty

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver,” Sheriff Scott Childers said, referring to the dogs. “However, we wanted to be safe.”

Amazon told WDAF that the company is “looking into this horrible tragedy and will work with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

Authorities said the homeowners who own the dogs were out of town when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 14

Mr. Concerned with common sense
4d ago

Amazon Drivers, need better protection, Jus like mail carrier’s, 🙏🏾🫡 Semper Fi

Reply(2)
11
Not True
3d ago

Condolences 💐 to family and friends. Dog owner should be charged with murder.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams

A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Elderly woman killed in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-car crash left a woman dead in north St. Louis County Thursday evening. Officers with the Jennings precinct were called to the scene at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. A Saturn Ion was going southbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning into oncoming traffic when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford van.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WDTN

Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation

The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
OHIO STATE
KMOV

Metro East man charged in fatal hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run that left a 59-year-old man dead. St. Clair County prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts with failure to report a deadly accident and fleeing a police officer, in addition to reckless homicide.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy