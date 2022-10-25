Read full article on original website
Collider
‘TÁR’s Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Geek Out in the Criterion Closet in New Clip
Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.
Collider
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Talk ‘The Good Nurse’ and Why They Loved Shooting Chronologically
With Academy Award-nominated director Tobias Lindholm’s new film, The Good Nurse, now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne about making the disturbing true-crime film. If you’re not familiar with the actual story, the movie is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber, which encapsulates the heinous crimes of Charlie Cullen (played by Redmayne), a nurse who killed hundreds of people by serving up lethal amounts of drugs to their systems. The only reason he was stopped was due to the incredible efforts of Amy Loughren (Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition that risked everything to stop him. Led by two fantastic performances and a smart script written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Good Nurse is definitely worth your time. The film also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.
Collider
Alexander Skarsgård to Direct and Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Pack'
Primetime Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in The Pack, an upcoming psychological thriller, according to an exclusive report via Deadline. Along with starring in the film, he will also serve as a director for the project, with production expected to commence in March. With the acclaimed actor...
ComicBook
The Nun 2 Adds Chronicles of Narnia and The Princess Stars to Newest Conjuring Movie
Production is already underway on The Nun 2, the next movie in The Conjuring Universe, and the cast for the sequel continues to grow. According to Deadline, Anna Popplewell of The Chronicles of Narnia franchise and relative newcomer Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess) have joined the new film. The trade reports that Popplewell is set to play the role of Kate, described as a "school teacher at St. Mary's School in France" but also a "widowed, loving mother to 10-year-old Sophie," presumably played by Downey as they write. They join Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid in the sequel's cast.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Complex
‘Black Adam’ Opens with $67 Million Marking Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Opening
Dwayne Johnson’s latest film, Black Adam has landed him his biggest domestic box office opening in a leading role, Deadline reports . The DC superhero movie earned $67 million in its U.S. debut and $140 million globally, surpassing the opening for Johnson’s 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, which earned $60 million during its launch.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
ComicBook
Blumhouse's Jason Blum Reveals His M3GAN Halloween Costume
As the founder of Blumhouse Productions, a studio that has given us a number of iconic horror franchises and titles over more than a decade, Jason Blum is happy to go all out in honor of Halloween, with this year seeing him embrace the spirit of the upcoming film M3GAN as this year's costume. While the film might not be hitting theaters for another two months, the first trailer has already gained viral attention on social media, thanks to the creepy image of a life-sized doll carrying out impressive physical feats, with these clips and now Blum's costume having us even more excited for the actual film to be released. M3GAN is slated to hit theaters on January 6th.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
EW.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Emily Blunt is also attached to star. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is directing the project, which Universal acquired as a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Collider
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
Collider
Captain Carter is Ready For Action in New Hot Toys Figure
She might have faced a gruesome fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the love for Captain Carter is strong. Peggy Carter has made a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a love interest of Steve Rogers but also as an incredible agent to SSR. Played by Hayley Atwell, Peggy seemed to get her happy ending with Avengers: Endgame (which gets messy if you watched Agent Carter) but the joy of the multiverse means there is a new version of Peggy in town: Enter Captain Carter.
Collider
Why 'House of the Dragon's Birth Scenes Are Significant and Necessary
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of the House of the Dragon. The premiere season of House of the Dragon began and ended with a grisly, gory, and nightmarish birth scene. In the first episode, we bore witness to a birth so gruesome that many viewers felt rightfully outraged, questioning the necessity of the sequence. But in the context of what is to come, Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) brutal death foreshadows Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Laena’s (Nanna Blondell) battle for agency in a patriarchal order asking them to sacrifice their bodies to produce heirs. The season’s several birth sequences illuminate the painful reality of the dangerous fight for control that took place in the home, each depicting the war birth rages on the body with the brutality typically reserved for battle scenes. While we have long seen the bravery and bloodshed of men in combat, these scenes shed light on the battle we don’t see on screen as often.
