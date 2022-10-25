Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
‘TÁR’s Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Geek Out in the Criterion Closet in New Clip
Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.
Here's Why Horror Sequels Could Learn a Lot From 'Hellbound: Hellraiser II'
Horror sequels are often dismissed as poorly constructed cash grabs, and some of the sequels Clive Barker's legendary directorial debut Hellraiser certainly don’t help that dismal reputation. Too many of these follow-ups are cheaply made wastes of time that forget any of the creative bloodshed or eroticism that defined that inaugural installment. Something like Hellraiser: Revelations didn’t just strike a nadir for the Hellraiser series, but for 2010s horror in general. Considering the spotty track record of these features, it can be surprising to realize that not only is Hellbound: Hellraiser II a good movie, it’s entertaining enough to provide a blueprint that more horror sequels should follow.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Birth Scenes Are Significant and Necessary
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of the House of the Dragon. The premiere season of House of the Dragon began and ended with a grisly, gory, and nightmarish birth scene. In the first episode, we bore witness to a birth so gruesome that many viewers felt rightfully outraged, questioning the necessity of the sequence. But in the context of what is to come, Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) brutal death foreshadows Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Laena’s (Nanna Blondell) battle for agency in a patriarchal order asking them to sacrifice their bodies to produce heirs. The season’s several birth sequences illuminate the painful reality of the dangerous fight for control that took place in the home, each depicting the war birth rages on the body with the brutality typically reserved for battle scenes. While we have long seen the bravery and bloodshed of men in combat, these scenes shed light on the battle we don’t see on screen as often.
'I am DB Cooper' Trailer Jumps Into a Dramatized Documentary Exploring One Man's Confession
Over the years, the world has faced its fair share of unsolved mysteries. From the identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer, which has spawned books, films, and other media theorizing about whom the man behind the notorious San Francisco killings was, to the eerie and suspicious death of the unknown man at the center of the Tamám Shud case, head-scratching happenings have led law enforcement and armchair detectives to continuously pick apart cases piece by piece — often leading to more questions than answers.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Here’s Where to See Florence Pugh Next
For better or worse, 2022 has been the year of Florence Pugh. “Don’t Worry Darling” reached a level of pop culture relevance that most arthouse films can only dream of, with film festival attendees and celebrity gossip addicts hanging on every detail of the rumored feud between Pugh and her director and co-star Olivia Wilde. But while the film’s reviews were mixed, nobody denied that Pugh gave a phenomenal performance in the lead role. Captivating industry observers while having the acting chops to justify the attention is the stuff that movie stars are made of. Pugh won’t be leaving the limelight any...
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined
Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
From 'M3GAN' to 'The Social Network': 10 Great Movie Trailers That Feature Ominous Versions of Popular Songs
Movie trailers are an essential part of movie marketing. It has to capture viewers' interest, or no one will turn up to the theaters (or bother clicking on their streaming platforms). With that in mind, producers and editors usually pair new releases with existing popular music that has been around longer to tap into the audiences' memory. However, not all popular songs blend well with the movies. Thus, dark versions of popular songs are matched with movie trailers.
'House of the Dragon': Why Is Otto Hightower Not Dead Yet?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Reveals the Daniel LaRusso Qualities He Hopes Season 6 Explores
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
'Vision Quest': New 'WandaVision' Spin-Off in the Works Starring Paul Bettany
A spin-off television show from Disney's highly successful limited series, WandaVision is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, following a previous report by Jeff Sneider. Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision for the series. The series, believed to be titled VisionQuest, is said to revolve around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to regain both his memory and his humanity following the events of WandaVision, where the character was created out of sheer will by his grief-stricken wife, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen). Deadline reports that there is scope for Wanda, and therefore Olsen, to appear in the show given the intimate connections between the two characters.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
