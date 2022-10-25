For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!

